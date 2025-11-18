Why thermal power plants are set for a big comeback

Thermal power plant at night. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Members of the National Assembly last week voted to lift a seven-year moratorium on the signing of new Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) between power producers and Kenya Power.

The freeze had been put in place by the Jubilee Administration as it sought ways to put in place safeguards that would protect Kenyans from the high cost of power. This was due to concerns that power purchase agreements (PPAs) had been skewed in favour of power producers, and there were no mechanisms put in place to cater for the interests of households and businesses.