Why Kenya has surrendered key transport corridor to China

All indications suggest that a Chinese firm will be involved in upgrading the Rironi-Mau Summit Road, which will further solidify China’s presence in the Northern Transport Corridor.
The corridor is the key logistics artery that facilitates movement from Africa’s eastern seaboard through Kenya to numerous landlocked countries in the region.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted