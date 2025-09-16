Why Kenya has surrendered key transport corridor to China

Chinese workers at the entrance of the railway tunnel at Ngong Kajiado County, on September 25, 2018. [File, Standard]

All indications suggest that a Chinese firm will be involved in upgrading the Rironi-Mau Summit Road, which will further solidify China’s presence in the Northern Transport Corridor.

The corridor is the key logistics artery that facilitates movement from Africa’s eastern seaboard through Kenya to numerous landlocked countries in the region.