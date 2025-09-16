×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why Kenya has surrendered key transport corridor to China

By Macharia Kamau | Sep. 16, 2025
Chinese workers at the entrance of the railway tunnel at Ngong Kajiado County, on September 25, 2018.  [File, Standard]

All indications suggest that a Chinese firm will be involved in upgrading the Rironi-Mau Summit Road, which will further solidify China’s presence in the Northern Transport Corridor.

The corridor is the key logistics artery that facilitates movement from Africa’s eastern seaboard through Kenya to numerous landlocked countries in the region.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

China Kenya Infrastructure Rironi-Mau Summit Road project Northern Transport Corridor Kenya China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC)
.

Latest Stories

Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Coast
By Joackim Bwana
59 mins ago
Prince Andrew steps out with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in rare appearance, decades after divorce
Diaspora
By Raymond Muthee
1 hr ago
Poison killed Putin critic Navalny, wife says
Europe
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
By Fred Kagonye 8 hrs ago
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
By Gitobu Imanyara 8 hrs ago
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved