Kenya spearheads Apple farming revolution in region
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I am an apple farmer and ambassador of Wambugu Apples in Nigeria, where I have also inspired several others to plant apples
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About Farm Kenya

The FarmKenya Initiative is The Standard Group PLC

umbrella entity for all agriculture-related channels, activities and investments. Its primary objective is to impact agricultural transformation in Kenya by becoming the first fully integrated platform for credible, up-to-date aggregated agricultural content that profiles opportunities, provides agri-training and edutainment, fosters partnerships and offers a digital marketplace for farmers. FarmKenya is envisioned to become the central pole connecting all players in agriculture and agribusiness to opportunities for expanded trade in Kenya and across the East Africa region.

The execution of this mandate is through the company's 360o media strength, and leveraging on strategic partnerships with corporates, National and County governments, specialized agricultural agencies, higher education and technical institutions, local and international development and research organizations, as well as the UN and its agencies, among others. The media platforms under the FarmKenya Initiative include the Smart Harvest and Technology weekly pullout in The Saturday Standard, KTN Farmers TV, a 24-hour agribusiness TV station, Maisha Kilimo, a weekly agriculture show on Radio Maisha, and www.farmers.co.ke, an integrated website that creates and aggregates agri-content, hosts a Digital Marketplace, and wide range of Agri-Data. Other platforms include specialized events such as Farm Connect and the Annual Farmers Mkulima Expo, and dedicated Social Media platforms.

MISSION
To be the Country’s first reliable source of aggregated agricultural content.
VISION
To create and disseminate timely and reliable agricultural information through dedicated media platforms.
AIM
To position Standard Media as the trusted source of reliable, timely, first hand, consistent aggregated agricultural information partner among the farming communities and agricultural stakeholders in Kenya. .
FARM DIRECTORY
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FarmKenya Directory

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Value Chain Series

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Podcast

Lift of the ban on GMOs | Agritalk Podcast
Lift of the ban on GMOs | Agritalk Podcast
Food production magic in W. Pokot | Farming Podcast
Food production magic in W. Pokot | Farming Podcast
Rabies-like disease in sheep & goats | Farming Podcast
Rabies-like disease in sheep & goats | Farming Podcast
Climate Conversations | Episode 1
Climate Conversations | Episode 1
Agritalk Podcast: Agri-MEs contribution to Africa’s economy
Agritalk Podcast: Agri-MEs contribution to Africa’s economy
Agritalk Podcast: Organic vegetable farming in a greenhouse
Agritalk Podcast: Organic vegetable farming in a greenhouse
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News

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Videos

Promoting gender and climate responsiveness in agriculture

Aug. 29, 2023
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Kabarak Guernsey wins top prize at the breeders show
Kabarak Guernsey wins top prize at the breeders show
Aug. 14, 2023
Successful Cucumber farming on leased land - Youth in Agriculture
Successful Cucumber farming on leased land - Youth in Agriculture
Mar. 24, 2023
From humble beginnings to producing Cherry Tomatoes sustainably - Youth in Agriculture
From humble beginnings to producing Cherry Tomatoes sustainably - Youth in Agriculture
Mar. 22, 2023
How to develop GMO, crops that can be modified and the benefits - FarmTrends with Dr. Richard Oduor
How to develop GMO, crops that can be modified and the benefits - FarmTrends with Dr. Richard Oduor
Mar. 22, 2023
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Smart Harvest

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