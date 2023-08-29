The FarmKenya Initiative is The Standard Group PLC

umbrella entity for all agriculture-related channels, activities and investments. Its primary objective is to impact agricultural transformation in Kenya by becoming the first fully integrated platform for credible, up-to-date aggregated agricultural content that profiles opportunities, provides agri-training and edutainment, fosters partnerships and offers a digital marketplace for farmers. FarmKenya is envisioned to become the central pole connecting all players in agriculture and agribusiness to opportunities for expanded trade in Kenya and across the East Africa region.

The execution of this mandate is through the company's 360o media strength, and leveraging on strategic partnerships with corporates, National and County governments, specialized agricultural agencies, higher education and technical institutions, local and international development and research organizations, as well as the UN and its agencies, among others. The media platforms under the FarmKenya Initiative include the Smart Harvest and Technology weekly pullout in The Saturday Standard, KTN Farmers TV, a 24-hour agribusiness TV station, Maisha Kilimo, a weekly agriculture show on Radio Maisha, and www.farmers.co.ke, an integrated website that creates and aggregates agri-content, hosts a Digital Marketplace, and wide range of Agri-Data. Other platforms include specialized events such as Farm Connect and the Annual Farmers Mkulima Expo, and dedicated Social Media platforms.