Yes, photos of Ugandan Airlines Anniversary cake true

SEE ALSO: Britam set to pay a Sh631m dividendImages of the cake -- that was probably aiming to look like a Bombardier CRJ-900 – showed a piece that almost passed for a sunken ship. On its tail was the Ugandan flag with Britam's logo plastered on the wings. Numerous social media users made fun of the cake, with some likening it to a 'crashed plane'. "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday... Then the cake plane crushed on the way to Uganda Airlines offices," one user quipped.
Uganda Airlines anniversary cake?— mmnjug™ (@mmnjug) September 5, 2020
Who won this tender? pic.twitter.com/iRtYr9v4LG
The cake that was deleted by Uganda airlines ....you will learn not to shop online next time ???????? pic.twitter.com/PBC7ypfRBv— Unemployed youth (@NamanyaRender) September 4, 2020
SEE ALSO: Insurance firm associated with DP Ruto battles for City tenderHowever, both the airline and the insurer have confirmed that the images are true. Britam Uganda Marketing Manager Humphrey Lutakome confirmed to Standard Digital Fact check desk that the images were authentic. Uganda Airlines said the cake was among the gifts it received as part of the celebration. "Well, as many of you have shared on the circulating photos, the said cake didn't do justice to the milestone," it said on Twitter. Britam said they "tried baking a cake and fell flat on their faces", and as such they were commissioning a baking competition to redeem themselves. "Some say, that it is not the gift, but the thought that counts most, right?" said Britam Uganda CEO Allan Mafabi, adding, "We’re calling out all bakers – large and small – to take part in the design of a new cake to be presented to Uganda Airlines." This is an initiative of the Standard Group to combat fake news, misinformation and disinformation. If there’s something you want us to look into, email [email protected]