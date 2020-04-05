Yes, photos of Ugandan Airlines Anniversary cake true

Photographs from the commemoration to mark a year since Uganda Airlines returned to the skies have stirred an online debate. The state carrier was out of action for almost two decades and resumed commercial flights in late August 2019. To make a year since the revival, the airline's insurance provider, Britam, threw it a party – or at least, it sent a cake at the weekend.

Uganda Airlines anniversary cake?



Who won this tender? pic.twitter.com/iRtYr9v4LG — mmnjug™ (@mmnjug) September 5, 2020

The cake that was deleted by Uganda airlines ....you will learn not to shop online next time ???????? pic.twitter.com/PBC7ypfRBv — Unemployed youth (@NamanyaRender) September 4, 2020

Images of the cake -- that was probably aiming to look like a Bombardier CRJ-900 – showed a piece that almost passed for a sunken ship. On its tail was the Ugandan flag with Britam's logo plastered on the wings. Numerous social media users made fun of the cake, with some likening it to a 'crashed plane'. "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday... Then the cake plane crushed on the way to Uganda Airlines offices," one user quipped The airline shared the images showing its officials cutting the cake. Moments later, it deleted the social media gaffe and with it, claims of the images being fake went viral.

However, both the airline and the insurer have confirmed that the images are true. Britam Uganda Marketing Manager Humphrey Lutakome confirmed to Standard Digital Fact check desk that the images were authentic. Uganda Airlines said the cake was among the gifts it received as part of the celebration. "Well, as many of you have shared on the circulating photos, the said cake didn't do justice to the milestone," it said on Twitter. Britam said they "tried baking a cake and fell flat on their faces", and as such they were commissioning a baking competition to redeem themselves. "Some say, that it is not the gift, but the thought that counts most, right?" said Britam Uganda CEO Allan Mafabi, adding, "We’re calling out all bakers – large and small – to take part in the design of a new cake to be presented to Uganda Airlines."