Explainer: How to register as a voter in Kenya

The registration process lies with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Voter registration is the process through which eligible citizens are entered into the official register of voters, enabling them to participate in elections.

The responsibility for managing this process lies with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), as mandated by the Constitution.

Who is eligible to register?

According to Article 83 of the Constitution, the following are listed as qualifications for a Kenyan voter.

a) Be a Kenyan citizen.

b) Be at least 18 years old, with proof through a valid national ID card or Kenyan passport.

c) Be of sound mind.

d) Not have been convicted of an election offence within the past five years.

Where to register

Kenyans can only register in the electoral area where they intend to vote, which may be a ward, constituency, or county.

By registering, one becomes a voter and is eligible to participate in electing the President, Members of Parliament (including those in the National Assembly and Senate, as well as Women Representatives), Governors, and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs).

Types of registration in Kenya

a) Periodic registration involves preparing a new register for a specific election.

b) Continuous registration, which is an ongoing process where the IEBC regularly updates the principal voter register by:

Adding new voters, transferring voters across polling centres, deleting names of deceased or legally disqualified voters, and rectifying errors and removing duplicate entries.

How to register

According to information on the official IEBC website, registration is carried out at gazetted registration centres using Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits.

The process involves:

Presenting a valid ID or Kenyan passport.

Verification of the documents by an IEBC registration officer.

Capturing personal details, fingerprints, and a passport-size photograph.

Confirming the accuracy of the captured data.

Receiving a laminated acknowledgment slip.

Updating details such as name or location is possible through Form C, while transfers between polling centres are done via Form D.

Biometric and photo details, however, cannot be altered once captured.

Diaspora registration

The Constitution also guarantees Kenyans abroad the right to vote.

Registration centres are established in embassies, high commissions, or consulates in countries with significant Kenyan populations (at least 3,000 eligible citizens).

Registration abroad follows the same procedure as locally, with applicants required to present a valid Kenyan passport.

Verification and offences

Voters can check their registration status through the IEBC official website at any given time.

However, it is key to note that registering more than once is a serious offence, punishable by a fine of up to Sh100,000, imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

Offenders are also barred from voting in the current and subsequent elections.