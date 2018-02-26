How to kill the obsession, move on from your ex

ALSO READ: Mistakes couple make when using condoms

Two years ago my boyfriend left me for another woman and I have never been able to get over it.

I didn’t feel too bad about it until I learnt recently that he married her and they are expecting their first child together.

Now I am obsessed. I keep looking through his social media to see what their life is like and it makes me feel worse. How do I get over this?

Linda, Mumias

Dr Cupid

You are wasting your life obsessing over a guy who has moved on. Stop stalking him on social media! If you find yourself still checking up on him every time you log on, deactivate your accounts for a while.

