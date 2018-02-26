﻿ How to kill the obsession, move on from your ex : Evewoman - The Standard
Girl Talk

Don’t waste your life obsessing over your ex who has moved on

Dr Cupid

26th Feb 2018

Two years ago my boyfriend left me for another woman and I have never been able to get over it.

I didn’t feel too bad about it until I learnt recently that he married her and they are expecting their first child together.

Now I am obsessed. I keep looking through his social media to see what their life is like and it makes me feel worse. How do I get over this?

Linda, Mumias

 

Dr Cupid

You are wasting your life obsessing over a guy who has moved on. Stop stalking him on social media! If you find yourself still checking up on him every time you log on, deactivate your accounts for a while.

