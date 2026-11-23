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This photograph shows production site of the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) in Gent on September 29, 2026. [AFP]

The EU announced Monday a probe into the European bottler of beverage giant Coca-Cola over suspicions it abused its dominant market position, potentially resulting in higher soft drink prices for consumers.

The European Commission said it will assess whether Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) broke the bloc's competition rules by "hindering the cross-border trade of carbonated soft drinks and sports drinks" and other practices.

"We are investigating whether Coca-Cola has been putting barriers between national markets, making it harder for retailers to buy products across borders and secure better deals," said European Union competition chief Teresa Ribera.

Headquartered in Britain, CCEP is one of two Coca-Cola bottlers in Europe, and sells the US firm's soft and sports drinks in countries including Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and Sweden.

The commission, the EU's powerful antitrust regulator, said CCEP might have abused its dominant position in its dealings with supermarkets and other retail outlets.

The probe will look into a series of allegations including that the company made wholesale price reductions conditional upon drinks not being exported to other EU states.

CCEP is also accused of refusing retailers the possibility to negotiate procurement deals covering multiple countries, insisting on separate national deals, the commission said.

This could have limited competition, ultimately leading to "higher prices and less choice for consumers", Ribera said, adding people should not "have to pay more" for a drink "simply because they live in one EU country rather than another."

CCEP said it would continue to "engage fully" with the commission's inquiries. The firm took competition law very seriously and was "firmly committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations", it added.

The commission said there is no deadline for it to complete its investigation, and the opening of a probe does not prejudge the outcome.