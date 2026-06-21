Trump wishes UK PM Starmer well amid reports of resignation plans

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US President Donald Trump. [AFP]

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he wished UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer well amid reports he plans to resign.

"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," Trump wrote on Truth Social in a post that gave no evidence he had inside information. "I wish him well."

His post came as British media reported that the embattled Labour Party leader will resign in a matter of days.

Trump has slammed Starmer for not supporting the US-Israeli war against Iran, and in his post Sunday, the president repeated criticism of the British premier on two issues: borders and fossil fuels.

"He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!)," Trump wrote.