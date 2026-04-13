Europe reacts to Orban's electoral defeat in Hungary

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Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) waves to supporters at the Balna centre in Budapest during a general election in Hungary, on April 12, 2026, and Peter Magyar, election winner and leader of the pro-European conservative TISZA party, delivers a press conference at the HUNGEXPO Congress and Exhibition Center in Budapest, Hungary, on April 13, 2026, one day after Hungarian general elections. [AFP]

Much of Europe has responded with relief to the defeat of Viktor Orban -- Hungary's longtime premier who took pride in being a "thorn" in the European Union's side -- to conservative Peter Magyar in parliamentary elections.

Here are the main reactions.

Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Orban's defeat showed the world was "no longer condemned to authoritarian and corrupt governments".

"Everyone was afraid that this was an inevitable trend, that this is an era of authoritarian and corrupt regimes," Tusk said.

Earlier, he welcomed Magyar's victory with a jibe at Orban's ties with Russia. "Back together! Glorious victory, dear friends!" Tusk posted on X, adding in Hungarian: "Russians, go home!"

Russia

Russia said it hoped for "pragmatic" relations with Hungary's new leadership, following the defeat of Orban, the European Union's most Kremlin-friendly leader.

"Hungary has made its choice. We respect this choice. We are counting on continuing our highly pragmatic contacts with Hungary's new leadership," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Magyar on his "resounding victory" in a post on X, pledging to work with the country's new leadership to promote "peace, security, and stability in Europe".

"The people of Hungary have delivered a clear and resolute 'no' to any attempts at pulling their country back into Moscow's orbit," said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Germany

EU powerhouse Germany said it was counting on the change of administration in Hungary leading to the bloc's planned aid for Ukraine being released "very quickly".

The EU loan had been held up for months by Orban's veto.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said right-wing populism had suffered a "heavy defeat" in Hungary, adding: "Let's join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe."

European Union

"Hungary has chosen Europe," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X immediately after Orban conceded late Sunday.

"Europe's heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight," she said.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris "welcomes this victory for democratic participation, for the Hungarian people's commitment to the values of the European Union, and for Hungary in Europe".

Other EU support

Spain hailed Magyar's win as a triumph "for European values", while Slovenia said it was a "victory over right-wing populism".

Slovenia praised Hungarians for choosing "integration over division and solidarity over sovereignty".

EU members Croatia and Romania said they hoped the change of government would lead to better cooperation with Budapest.

The Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece also applauded the results.

Orban allies

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Magyar on his "clear electoral victory" but also made a point of thanking her "friend Viktor Orban for intense collaboration" over the years.

Slovakia's premier, Robert Fico, a fellow Orban ally, said he was "ready for intensive cooperation" with Magyar, while also expressing his "gratitude" to Orban.

Outside the EU, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who had endorsed Orban, congratulated Magyar but said he was "grateful" to the outgoing Hungarian leader.

Britain

"This is an historic moment, not only for Hungary but for European democracy," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain.

China

China congratulated Magyar and his Tisza party.

"China attaches great importance to the development of China-Hungary relations," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.