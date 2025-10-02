Judge orders separate graft trial for Spain PM's wife

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (L) welcomes Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as he arrives to attend the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Bella Center in Copenhagen on October 2, 2025. [AFP

A judge investigating Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez on Thursday ordered a jury trial for alleged corruption and influence peddling, in the Socialist leader's latest legal setback.

The long-running probe is one of several into Sanchez's family and former close allies that have embarrassed him and heaped pressure on his minority coalition government.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado set off the saga in April 2024 by opening an investigation to determine whether Gomez exploited her position as Sanchez's wife for private benefit after complaints by groups with far-right ties.

Peinado, who ordered another trial against Gomez last week for alleged embezzlement, said in a ruling that his preliminary investigation warranted a jury trial for suspected corruption in the private sector, influence peddling, misappropriation and unqualified practice.

Gomez is accused of malpractice and misappropriation in connection with software used at Madrid's Complutense University where she worked.

Peinado summoned Gomez and two other suspects for Monday to formally receive notification of their trial. She can appeal and the ruling is not final.

The separate embezzlement charge centres on whether an assistant assigned to Gomez to help with duties as the prime minister's spouse also assisted her with private professional work at the Complutense.

Gomez has denied wrongdoing and already appealed against going to trial for the embezzlement charge.

The prime minister has dismissed the allegations against his wife and brother as an attempt to undermine his government by the right, which has demanded his resignation.

Last month he said there were "judges who do politics and politicians who try to do justice" and denounced spurious complaints by groups with far-right links.

Separate corruption probes have ensnared two former Socialist heavyweights, Santos Cerdan and ex-transport minister Jose Luis Abalos, as well as the prime minister's younger brother David Sanchez.

The legal troubles compound woes for the minority coalition government which struggles to pass legislation.