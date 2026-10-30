Energy sector leaders to gather in Nairobi for global solar meet

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The three-day event focuses on technology transfer, business collaboration, and market expansion across the renewable energy, energy storage, electrical engineering, and electric mobility sectors. [File, Standard]

Energy sector stakeholders from more than 40 countries will meet in Nairobi this November for Powerelec Kenya 2026, the international solar and energy exhibition.

The event is scheduled for November 10 to 12 at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi.

The three-day event focuses on technology transfer, business collaboration, and market expansion across the renewable energy, energy storage, electrical engineering, and electric mobility sectors.

The exhibition serves as a platform for global manufacturers, distributors, investors, and trade delegations to showcase emerging clean-energy technologies.

Key participants include Sungrow, which returns as the event's principal sponsor, and Huawei Digital Power, serving as the headline sponsor.

Other major sector participants include Diamond Sponsors Sigenergy and JA Solar, alongside Gold Sponsors such as Gadgetronix, Power & Sun, and Growatt.

Attendees will be able to view the latest advancements in solar and photovoltaics, energy storage and battery solutions, power generation systems, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Alongside the main exhibition, a free-to-attend conference consisting of eight sessions will address regional energy transitions and infrastructure development.

The programme opens on November 10 with a plenary session before shifting focus to digitalisation, decarbonization, and battery storage solutions during the "Future of Energy is Storage" segment.

The second day shifts discussions toward clean energy financing in "The Age of Green Capital", followed by a dedicated CEO Forum highlighting women leading Kenya's energy ecosystem.

The final day opens with the Utility Masters’ Forum, focusing on Kenya's landmark energy infrastructure projects, and concludes with a session analysing the country's e-mobility growth.

The event arrives as Kenya continues to expand its renewable energy capacity and solidify its position as an investment hub for clean energy in East Africa.

Industry stakeholders note that collaboration between technology providers, policymakers, and investors remains crucial for accelerating infrastructure development in the region. Organised with support from key local industry bodies—including the Electricity Sector Association of Kenya (ESAK), the Kenya Renewable Energy Association (KEREA), and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry—public entry to both the exhibition floor and conference sessions remains free upon registration.