Adopt-a-block: Diplomatic community invited to support Kenya's tree-growing initiative

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The initiative allows diplomatic missions and international partners to adopt designated blocks of land and contribute financially or in kind towards purchasing seedlings, preparing sites, planting trees and maintaining them. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has invited diplomatic missions, United Nations agencies, international organisations and development partners to support Kenya’s ambitious tree-growing programme through a new initiative dubbed the Adopt-a-Block Initiative.

This aims to strengthen partnerships between the Government of Kenya and the international community in restoring degraded land, increasing tree cover and promoting environmental sustainability.

It will also generate jobs and provide mechanisms through which the country can demonstrate how nationally led climate action and translate international environmental commitments into tangible outcomes.

The ministry said the initiative would allow diplomatic missions and international partners to adopt designated blocks of land and contribute financially or in kind towards purchasing seedlings, preparing sites, planting trees and maintaining them.

"The diplomatic community is invited to partner with the State Department for Foreign Affairs by adopting a preferred block within the designated sites and supporting financially or in kind the purchase of seedlings, site preparations, tree planting and maintenance,” read part of the statement.

This will form part of Kenya’s 15 billion tree growing programme, launched in 2022 by President Ruto.

The national initiative seeks to grow 15 billion trees by 2032, increase the country’s tree cover to 30 per cent and restore 10.6 million hectares of degraded landscapes.

Under the programme, the State Department for Foreign Affairs has been allocated 240 hectares (593 acres) of degraded land across Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos, Kirinyaga and Tharaka Nithi counties.

The department has been assigned an annual target of growing five million trees as part of the national effort to combat climate change and restore the environment.

To encourage participation, the 240-hectare parcel has been divided into blocks measuring 5, 10, 15 and 20 acres. Participating organisations can select a preferred block to support, with each adopted block bearing the name of its partner in recognition of its contribution.

The State Department for Foreign Affairs is seeking a total of Sh118.6 million from the diplomatic community to support the initiative.

According to the concept note, the funds will go towards purchasing seedlings, logistics, site preparation, tree planting and maintenance.

The proposed adoption packages include five acres for Sh1 million for tree seedlings, covering an estimated 5,000 trees; ten acres for Sh2 million, covering an estimated 10,000 trees; fifteen acres for Sh3 million, covering an estimated 15,000 trees and twenty acres for Sh4 million, covering an estimated 20,000 trees.