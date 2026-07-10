Government's 15b tree campaign contradicted by forest destruction, conservationists warn

Even as the government rallies Kenyans to plant 15 billion trees by 2032, conservationists say the campaign is being undermined by the steady destruction of the country’s remaining indigenous forests.
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