How butterfly farming is saving Taita Hills forests' rare species

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The presence of butterflies reflects the health of an ecosystem.[Courtesy]

Wilson Mwakulomba can identify nearly every tree that butterflies feed on, even with his eyes closed. He appears to have mastered the texture and scent of every fruit tree within Ngangao, a forest fragment that forms part of the larger Taita Hills Forest.

As a butterfly farmer supplying pupae to international markets, Wilson has perfected the art of rearing butterflies so well that his wife and two young children have incorporated the venture into their daily lives.

They can identify butterfly eggs on the leaves of specific plants, understand the different developmental stages, know what to feed them and when, and can also tell when they are ready for collection and sale.

“Butterfly farming is a great venture that not only sustains our livelihoods but also protects rare butterflies that are found only here in Taita. It also helps us advocate for the conservation of our unique forests,” Wilson says.

Almost every week, Wilson receives payments from brokers who collect the butterflies and transport them to Kipepeo House in Arabuko-Sokoke, from where they are exported to importing countries.

“I received my latest payment last evening, and several others are ready for collection,” he says

Wilson is among several butterfly farmers currently engaged in the practice within the Taita Hills forests.

The Taita Hills forests comprise several fragments, including Ngangao, Iyale, Susu, Mbololo, Fururu, Chawia and Vuria. These isolated forest patches are known for their exceptionally high levels of endemism globally. They are also known as cloud forests and are part of the Eastern Arc Mountains, a chain stretching from the Taita Hills in southeastern Kenya to the Udzungwa Mountains in south-central Tanzania.

The forests provide critical habitat for numerous endemic, endangered and critically endangered species. Some are found exclusively within this ecosystem, making it an Alliance for Zero Extinction site. These include the Taita Apalis, Taita Hills warty frog, Taita Thrush, Taita Hills purple-glossed snake, Taita Hills caecilian and Taita dwarf shrew.

Other globally threatened species found in the Taita Hills include the Taita white-eye and the Taita blade-horned chameleon, among many others.

Despite their ecological importance, these forests face multiple threats, including forest fires, often linked to land clearing for agriculture by local communities. Other challenges include forest fragmentation, livestock grazing and the impacts of climate change. To help reduce these pressures, butterfly farming has been introduced in areas such as Ngangao as an income-generating, nature-based enterprise.

According to Gilbay Obunga, Nature Kenya’s project manager in Taita, butterfly farming encourages conservation because butterflies depend on specific plant species to complete their life cycles. As a result, farmers are motivated to establish tree nurseries and plant trees to sustain butterfly populations.

“This practice not only helps protect these forests and support eco-tourism, but also generates income through the sale of pupae to international markets,” Obunga said.

Nature Kenya is currently implementing the project in six forest fragments, including Chawia, Susu, Fururu, Ndiweni and Ngangao. The initiative is funded by People Partnering with Nature for Sustainability.

Forest-adjacent communities have lived alongside butterflies for generations, but transforming that familiarity into a sustainable enterprise requires specialised knowledge. Through targeted training in species identification, farmers are learning to rear high-value butterflies sought after in international markets. There are currently 15 butterfly farming trainers and six demonstration sites where farmers can learn practical skills within the Taita Hills forests.

Beyond species identification for export, farmers are also trained in rearing techniques.

Obunga said the approach is already bearing fruit, as school-going children are also participating in the project, strengthening awareness and conservation of the fragile ecosystem.

According to Bedina Mwakulomba, a budding butterfly farmer, the venture actively involves women in conservation, income generation and biodiversity learning.

She added that butterfly farming requires relatively little effort, making it particularly suitable for women living around forest areas.

“This is something that women living around forests should learn and benefit from, as an incentive for conserving their environment,” she said.

Butterflies are important biological and ecological indicators. Because they are highly sensitive to environmental changes and often restricted to specific habitats, their presence reflects the health of an ecosystem. As pollinators, they support the reproduction of wild plants and cultivated crops.