Beyond trees: PS Harry Kimtai's fight to restore land, culture, and livelihoods in Mt Elgon

A view of the Mt Elgon Forest. [Caroline Chebet, Standard]

Mount Elgon rises like a colossal guardian on Kenya’s western frontier, its slopes veiled in morning mist, its ridges carved by rivers that tumble into valleys below. At dawn, the mountain glows golden, its forests alive with the chatter of birds and the rustle of leaves. For centuries, it has been more than a landmark; it has been a lifeline, a water tower, and a cultural sanctuary for the communities that call it home.