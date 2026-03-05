Communities guard rare birds while boosting tourism in Kitui

Audio By Vocalize

A bird perched on a tree at Kapsoi Birdwatching Cliff near Lake Baringo. [File, Standard]

At 5.30 am, the foothills of Mutitu forest in Kitui County hum with quiet murmurs. A small group stands in a tight circle, eyes fixed on two specialist birders delivering a final briefing before the monthly biodiversity count begins.

They run through a quick refresher on using binoculars, double-check the mobile apps for species identification, and make sure everyone knows exactly how to log a sighting. To a newcomer, it sounds technical, but for the group, it has become a way of life.

“This is a ritual for us. We do it every month and submit the results to update the national database,” Jennifer Kakunia, the chairperson of Mutitu Site Support Group.

Several hills away, in Muumoni forest within the same county, another team is doing the same. Their mission is to monitor and record sighted bird species during hours when the birds are most active.

“In the early hours, the smaller birds take centre stage as they feed. As it warms up, we begin recording the larger species, the raptors,” explains Brian Otiego, a birding expert.

While the activity may sound technical, communities in Mutitu and Muumoni Hills forests have mastered the art of citizen science, providing data that scientists use to track global environmental trends. Their monthly findings feed both national and international databases.

According to Richard Kipng’eno, a birding expert who trains the communities, equipping residents with these skills is crucial.

“Local communities are the critical monitors of their own sites. They need the knowledge to use emerging technologies to spot and identify birds. Since they are on the ground, their sightings are what truly inform conservation.” Kipng’eno said.

Both Muumoni and Mutitu are designated Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs), internationally recognised for holding species the world cannot afford to lose. Among them is the Hinde’s Babbler, a near-threatened bird found in only a few pockets of Kenya.

A 2024 survey by Nature Kenya and the National Museums of Kenya recorded 109 species across the two forests.

“Muumoni has high tourism potential. We have received international visitors specifically wanting to see the Hinde’s babbler, a bird found in only a few areas of Kenya. With the skills we have gained, we guide visitors while promoting this site as a tourist destination,” said Timothy Kilonzi, a member of the Muumoni Site Support Group and scout coordinator.

Birds are important indicators of ecosystem changes. Scientists use the information to determine the health of a particular area. If the birds disappear, it means that the ecosystem is not in good condition.

Although the Hinde’s babbler is a species of particular concern in these forests, its population is threatened by shrinking habitat. Most of the birds’ suitable habitat in Mutitu lies on private land outside the protected forest reserve.

“This is certainly one of Kenya’s few ideal sites for conserving this species, which otherwise occurs largely in constantly disturbed private farmlands,” said Dr Paul Matiku, director for Nature Kenya.

The efforts in both forests are part of the Darwin Initiative, a project designed to translate local conservation into national policy while building climate resilience for communities.

Implemented by Nature Kenya, the project goes beyond biodiversity monitoring in Kenya’s often overlooked drylands.

“This project is highlighting Key Biodiversity Areas in dry lands that are frequently ignored, despite their high tourism potential,” says James Mutunga, Nature Kenya’s programme manager. “These areas host very rare species that require urgent attention, or they risk disappearing.”

By training communities to monitor their own surroundings, Mutunga explains, residents are effectively preparing their homes as eco-tourism destinations. The initiative equips them with the skills to protect rare species while creating sustainable livelihoods.

According to Mwangangi Kimanzi, Kenya Forest Service Muumomi forest station manager, the teams carrying out regular monitoring have also helped reduce illegal activities within the forests

In addition to monitoring, members of both site support groups regularly carry out awareness campaigns in schools and public meetings.

“We visit schools to educate learners about the rare biodiversity in our forests. This helps them understand why we campaign against activities like charcoal burning, logging, and forest clearing,” said Kakunia.