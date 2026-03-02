Cranes, communities and climate: Inside rush to restore Kenya's wetlands

Audio By Vocalize

Grey Crowned Crane bird [AFP]

Across Kenya, wetlands are vanishing at an alarming pace. Where papyrus once filtered water and buffered floods, farmland, settlements, and infrastructure now dominate.

As these wetlands shrink, one of their most iconic residents, the Grey Crowned Crane bird, is edging toward extinction.

The link is clear: when wetlands disappear, cranes disappear, and when cranes vanish, so too does the health of the water systems and ecosystems that communities rely on.

“When water disappears, cranes disappear. And when cranes disappear, our water systems are in danger. Cranes are indicators of a healthy ecosystem. Their voice is a symbol of rich biodiversity. When that voice is missing, our ecosystems are in trouble,” said Deborah Barasa, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Climate Change.

Kenya is home to one of the world’s largest populations of Grey Crowned Cranes, making it crucial for the species’ survival.

Yet over the past 40 years, their numbers have dropped by more than 80 percent. Habitat loss, wetland degradation, illegal wildlife trade, poisoning, and collisions with power infrastructure, exacerbated by climate change, have all contributed to this decline.

“Grey Crowned Cranes are not just birds; they are a flagship species for wetlands. If we fail to protect wetlands, we fail to protect cranes. They are icons of grasslands, agricultural lands, and working landscapes. Their survival is a measure of how well we care for our environment,” said Dr. Richard Beilfuss, President and CEO of the International Crane Foundation.

Beilfuss highlighted the deep connection between cranes and the people who share their habitats. “About 90 percent of Kenya’s cranes are found outside protected areas. They live in agricultural and human-dominated landscapes. That means wetland conservation cannot be confined to parks; it must happen where people live, farm, and work,” he said.

Beilfuss underscored how deeply cranes are tied to places and people, even in language, noting the importance of humans and the birds’ coexistence.

“In South Africa, in Afrikaans, we call it Bahek. Cranes have different dialects everywhere, showing how closely they are tied to their landscapes and communities,” Beilfuss said.

The International Crane Foundation has worked in Kenya for nearly 30 years, focusing on community-led wetland restoration and sustainable livelihoods.

Programmes provide rainwater harvesting tanks, beehives, dairy goats, indigenous tree planting, and climate-smart farming methods, practical incentives that reduce pressure on fragile wetlands.

Its approach rejects exclusionary conservation in favour of coexistence, protecting wetlands while improving livelihoods for people who depend on them.

“It’s about balancing cranes and people in the same landscapes. Both must benefit if conservation is going to last,” he added.

Science has been critical in guiding the work. A nationwide Grey Crowned Crane census in 2019, the first in more than 30 years, confirmed sharp population declines.

A follow-up census in 2023 recorded about 8,300 cranes, suggesting populations had stabilised.

One finding that stood out showed that about 90 percent of Kenya’s cranes live outside protected areas.

“That means their survival depends on communities, not parks. They live where people farm, graze livestock, and raise families,” Beilfuss said.

The census data informed Kenya’s National Single Species Action Plan for the Grey Crowned Crane, launched in 2025, anchoring local conservation efforts within national policy.

Cabinet Secretary Barasa stressed the wetlands’ critical role in water security, livelihoods, and climate resilience.

“Kenya is privileged to host some of Africa’s most vital wetlands, from Yala Swamp and the Tana River Delta to Lake Naivasha and the Uasin Gishu wetlands. These are lifelines for livelihoods, biodiversity, and water security,” she said.

She noted that the Grey Crowned Crane is of immense ecological and cultural significance to most, if not all, African communities.

“Its survival is inseparable from the health of our wetlands. Wetland conservation is not optional. It is a constitutional and national obligation,” Barasa said.

The CS added that policy alone is not enough and must include a collective effort by every stakeholder.

“Conservation must be community-driven, science-based, and partnership-oriented. The International Crane Foundation’s work with communities, counties, and national institutions is critical for wetland restoration, environmental education, sustainable livelihoods, and evidence-based conservation,” she said.

The International Crane Foundation recently formalised its presence with a regional office in Nairobi, strengthening coordination in research, policy engagement, and field-based conservation across East Africa.

“Our presence is not new. But this allows us to expand our work at a time when climate change, land-use pressure, and population growth threaten both wetlands and cranes,” Beilfuss said.

Kenya’s National Single Species Action Plan for the Grey Crowned Crane, launched in 2025, provides a national framework for local action.

It prioritises protecting breeding sites, restoring degraded wetlands, reducing direct threats, and strengthening community stewardship.

For conservationists, scientists, and policymakers alike, protecting wetlands is the key to saving the cranes, as well as the ecosystems and communities that rely on them.

“If we do not act now to restore and protect our wetlands, the cranes will disappear. And when they do, we will have failed both nature and ourselves,” Barasa said.

In Kenya’s wetlands, the call of the Grey Crowned Crane is both a warning and a hope. It reminds communities and leaders alike that biodiversity, water, and human wellbeing are inseparable, and that saving the cranes begins with saving the wetlands.