Drought forces Turkana families to flee across borders

By Mercy Kahenda | Feb. 7, 2026

Devastated 40-year-old David Eroo, a resident of Katorongot Village in Loima Sub-County, holds the skin of a goat that died while searching for pasture. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Residents of drought-stricken villages in Loima Sub-County, Turkana, are migrating to neighbouring countries, including Uganda, Ethiopia, and South Sudan, following the devastating drought reported in the county.

A team from The Standard Media Group visited several villages, among them Nakitokirion village in Loima Sub-County, where manyattas are deserted as pastoralist families moved in search of pasture and water for their livestock.

The affected villages lie near the borders of Uganda, South Sudan, and Ethiopia, making cross-border migration a common coping strategy during prolonged drought.

The pastoralist has lost at least 60 goats to the drought. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

According to the government, at least 75 per cent, out of the population of 1.3 million in the county has been affected by the drought.

Robert Epur Ikoel, Chief of Lomeyen Location in Turkwel Division, said livestock deaths have already begun due to the harsh weather conditions.

The chief has warned that the situation could worsen by March if action is not taken.

At least eight villages have been affected in Lomeyan Location, in Loima Sub County, namely Lomil, Akatorongot, Nalukowoi, Lokipaka, Ngipeikaal, Abulon, Etete, and Keenyangaluk.

"Animals are dying, a blow to communities that rely heavily on livestock for their livelihoods," said the chief.

He said the drought is likely to fuel tensions and conflicts as communities compete for scarce water and pasture resources in neighbouring countries.

The Kenya Red Cross Society has stepped in to support affected residents by providing emergency nutritional aid and medical assistance.

.

