Kaimosi University seeks partnership to allow students drive climate action

Dennis Asiya, YGAK Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer addressing University students during a climate forum at Kaimosi Friends University last week. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

As Kenya grapples with the effects of climate change, students at Kaimosi Friends University are emerging as key actors in the push for sustainability.

During a recent engagement with Youth for Green Action Kenya (YGAK), students and university administrators explored practical, campus-based solutions to environmental challenges, setting the stage for a partnership that places young people at the centre of climate action.

The forum marked a critical step toward the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between YGAK and the university, aimed at formalising collaboration on sustainability initiatives and strengthening student-led environmental action.

Speaking during the session, YGAK Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Asiya emphasised the role of universities in shaping climate-conscious leadership.

“Universities are powerful spaces for shaping climate-conscious leadership. When students are given room to lead, sustainability stops being theory and becomes action,” said Asiya.

He noted that discussions went beyond dialogue, focusing on a proposed joint sustainability project that would place students at the forefront of hands-on climate action.

“Areas of interest included campus-based environmental initiatives, student-led conservation projects, sustainability education and youth capacity building,” he added.

According to Asiya, the envisioned partnership seeks to bridge the gap between environmental awareness and tangible impact by equipping young people with practical skills and leadership tools.

“Our goal is to ensure that young people do not only understand climate issues but are empowered to design and implement solutions within their own institutions and communities,” he said.

To guide the collaboration, YGAK and KAFU are currently developing a Memorandum of Understanding that will outline areas of cooperation, roles and responsibilities and mechanisms for long-term engagement.

“The MoU is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, paving the way for pilot sustainability projects on campus,” Asiya noted.

University administrators present during the engagement expressed a commitment to supporting student-led sustainability initiatives aligned with climate resilience and environmental stewardship.

He said the proposed partnership aligns with Kenya’s broader climate action and environmental sustainability agenda, which increasingly recognises the role of youth and institutions of higher learning in driving locally grounded solutions.

Higher learning Institutions students during a climate forum at Kaimosi Friends University. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Once formalised, the collaboration between YGAK and Kaimosi Friends University is expected to serve as a model for integrating sustainability into student life, research and community engagement while strengthening green partnerships across universities in the country.

Beyond the proposed Memorandum of Understanding, Asiya highlighted YGAK’s growing track record in youth-driven environmental restoration.

With support from the organisation’s patron, Dr Sassan Khatib Shahidi, YGAK has recorded significant milestones over the past few years.

In 2022, the organisation launched the Greening Schools Initiative, planting over 10,000 trees across schools in Kakamega County.

The momentum grew in 2023, with 100,000 trees planted by more than 200 student volunteers from various higher-learning institutions.

That same year, YGAK was allocated Block No. 23 in the Mau Forest Complex, covering 110 acres of previously deforested land, which the organisation successfully reclaimed and restored.

In 2024, YGAK planted 155,000 trees in Mt Elgon Forest in collaboration with the Kaberwa Forest Station, covering designated blocks including Chepkungur, 2K, 2L, Mtoni Mbili and Bosnia.

This year, aligned with World Environment Day celebrations, the organisation embarked on the rehabilitation of Kipkabus Forest in Elgeyo Marakwet County, planting an additional 100,000 trees.

For students at Kaimosi Friends University, the engagement signalled more than an environmental conversation.

It marked an opportunity to take ownership of climate solutions within their campus and beyond.