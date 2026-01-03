Legendary Amboseli elephant, Craig dies

The renowned elephant known as Graig dies aged 54. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Wildlife Service has announced the death of a renowned elephant known as Craig.

Craig, was a legendary tusker famed for its large ground-sweeping tusks. He died aged 54.

"Early this morning, Amboseli National Park, Kenya—and indeed the world—lost a true icon. Craig, the legendary super tusker famed for its immense, ground-sweeping tusks and calm, dignified presence, passed on at the age of 54," KWS announced.

Craig was born in January 1972 to the great matriarch Cassandra of the CB family. According to KWS, Craig lived a life that few elephants ever do.

"Craig was one of the last remaining super tuskers in Africa—a rare class of bull elephants whose two tusks weigh over 45 kilograms (100 lbs) each. Fewer than a handful remain today, making him a living monument to Africa’s natural heritage," KWS eulogised in a statement.

Craig is said to have fathered several calves that ensured continuity of his bloodline and gentle character.

Craig, the legendary tusker famed for its large ground-sweeping tusks. [Courtesy]

Beyond its extraordinary tusks, Craig was known and loved for its remarkably calm nature.

"He seemed to understand its place in the world—often pausing patiently as visitors photographed and filmed him," KWS noted.

Widely documented and admired globally, he became an ambassador of Amboseli and a symbol of what successful conservation looks like.

In 2021, Craig was proudly adopted by East African Breweries Limited (EABL) through the Tusker brand, reflecting his worldwide appeal.

KWS attributed Craig's long life and survival to the maturity of their dedicated protection in partnership with conservation partners and the local community.

"Continuous monitoring, anti-poaching efforts, habitat protection, and community stewardship ensured that Craig lived freely and safely—demonstrating what collective commitment to wildlife conservation can achieve," KWS said.