Global watchdog finds 'glaring' gaps in Kenya's ornamental fish export figures

A new report by the global wildlife trade monitor TRAFFIC has revealed a massive gap in Kenya's records of international trade in marine ornamental fish, one of the country's key export industries.

As one of the world's largest exporters, the findings reveal inconsistent and inaccurate data in the UN Comtrade database, with trade partners reporting significantly higher values than those officially declared by Kenya.

“The records of Kenyan international trade in marine ornamental fish on the UN Comtrade database are inconsistent, and seemingly inaccurate, with large discrepancies between what is reported by Kenya and what is reported by Kenya’s trade partners,” the report highlighted.

These glaring discrepancies, where Kenyan-reported trade values are consistently and significantly lower, have raised alarm bells for potential tax avoidance and rampant illicit trade, suggesting that millions in revenue could be deliberately going unreported.

Analysis confirms Kenya's high global standing in the ornamental fish trade. Between 2014 and 2017, Kenya was among the top six exporters of marine ornamental fish to Europe, sending an average of 170,934 specimens annually.

Over 15 years (2009–2023), official records from the Kenya Fisheries Service (KEFS) suggest exports totalled over 4.4 million individual fish, valued at roughly $4.7 million USD. However, the lack of consistency in the reports, according to TRAFFIC, prevents an accurate analysis of trade trends and the development of evidence-based policies needed for long-term sustainability.

According to UN Comtrade statistics, Kenya reported total exports of 2,431,666kg of marine ornamental fish at a reported total trade value of USD 2,713,334 from 2012 to 2023. In the same period, Kenya’s global trade partners reported a total of 1,751,127kg of imports of marine ornamental fish from Kenya (680,539kg (28%) less than Kenya’s reported export volume) with a total value of USD 33,445,034 (USD30,731,700 (1133%) more than Kenya’s reported export value).

Kenya’s marine ornamental fishery started in the 1970s when German expatriates began establishing trade links with Europe and the USA. Currently, Kenya exports more marine ornamental fish than any other country in the Western Indian Ocean region, with multiple export businesses involved in harvest and trade.

But the financial irregularities do not stop at Kenya's borders, according to TRAFFIC. The report reveals a highly suspicious regional dynamic where nearly 90 percent of all Tanzania's marine ornamental fish exports find their way to Kenya.

These volumes suggest that Kenyan ports are used as a crucial transit hub and potential laundering point for Tanzanian-caught species before they head to overseas markets.

“Exports to Kenya accounted for ~90% of Tanzania’s total marine ornamental fish exports. This suggests Tanzanian caught ornamental fish may be transiting Kenya on their way to overseas markets, as there is not a large domestic market for ornamental fish in Kenya, and most species from Tanzanian waters can be sourced locally,” the report reveals.

It added that, “The low reported export value relative to the volume of ornamental fish exported from Tanzania (similar to the discrepancy found in Kenyan export data) may indicate intentional undervaluation by Tanzanian traders to avoid high import duties.”

Until recently, Kenya did not have a national legislation specific to the marine ornamental fishery. The ornamental fish harvest was under general fisheries legislation. In February this year, the government gazetted a fisheries management plan for the marine ornamental fishery.

Like most exporters, the report also reveals that Kenya lacks long-term, species-specific data for the vast majority of its exported aquarium fish. This ‘blind management,’ the report notes, means authorities have a poor understanding of the fishery's impact on wild populations, preventing informed management decisions.

Lack of data has also raised concerns on overfishing.

Kenya is the only country in the East Africa region with an established legal marine ornamental fish capture and export industry.