Government moves to calm fears after Ruto ends logging ban

Residents of Eastern Mau sit on trees that were cutdown in Logoman forest within the Eastern Mau, Nakuru County on June 17, 2024. [FILE/Standard]

The Ministry of Environment has moved to reassure the public amid growing concerns over President William Ruto’s recent decision to lift the logging ban, insisting that the policy shift does not pave the way for the destruction of Kenya’s forests.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting with sawmillers, Environment Cabinet Secretary Debora Barasa said the government’s position remains anchored in sustainability, regulation, and long-term restoration of degraded ecosystems.

The CS emphasised that the lifting of the ban must be understood within the broader context of the government’s 15-billion tree-growing campaign.

“What we are providing is regulated access, not excessive removal of material,” she said, adding that harvesting will be carried out under the same sustainability principles applied within the Commercial Forest Plantation regime.

According to the Ministry, the President’s announcement in Nakuru was driven by the need to revive idle sawmills, many of which have stalled due to lack of access to mature forest material.

Idle sawmills, she explained, translate into idle labour, yet the sector supports significant employment opportunities for youth, women and low-income workers.

“I think it is important for me to note that the presidential announcement in Nakuru essentially allowed licensees increased access to forest material,” she said.

“It became clear that some sawmills were idle — and idle sawmills mean idle labour. These facilities provide considerable employment to unemployed youth, women, and people at the lowest levels of society.”

CS Barasa added: “This does not mean there will be excessive removal of material. It will be managed sustainably, just like the Commercial Forest Plantation framework.”

President Ruto lifted the logging ban to allow the harvesting of mature trees in forests across the country, saying the move is aimed at promoting local industries and reducing reliance on imported timber products.

Speaking on Monday during a public engagement at Molo Technical and Vocational College in Elburgon, Nakuru County, the President said the decision ensures mature trees are put to productive use instead of rotting in forests.

“We shall reopen the timber factories here in Elburgon. I have told my Minister of Trade, Mr Lee Kinyanjui, that importing furniture from China must end. We will use our wood to make furniture,” President Ruto said.

Barasa clarified that lifting the ban does not signal uncontrolled harvesting, stressing that all extraction will follow established management plans under the Forest Conservation and Management Act.

Sawmillers, in turn, agreed to work with the Ministry to support the 15-billion tree initiative by 2032.