×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Government moves to calm fears after Ruto ends logging ban

By Okumu Modachi | Dec. 4, 2025
Residents of Eastern Mau sit on trees that were cutdown in Logoman forest within the Eastern Mau, Nakuru County on June 17, 2024. [FILE/Standard]

The Ministry of Environment has moved to reassure the public amid growing concerns over President William Ruto’s recent decision to lift the logging ban, insisting that the policy shift does not pave the way for the destruction of Kenya’s forests.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting with sawmillers, Environment Cabinet Secretary Debora Barasa said the government’s position remains anchored in sustainability, regulation, and long-term restoration of degraded ecosystems.

The CS emphasised that the lifting of the ban must be understood within the broader context of the government’s 15-billion tree-growing campaign.

“What we are providing is regulated access, not excessive removal of material,” she said, adding that harvesting will be carried out under the same sustainability principles applied within the Commercial Forest Plantation regime.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to the Ministry, the President’s announcement in Nakuru was driven by the need to revive idle sawmills, many of which have stalled due to lack of access to mature forest material.

Idle sawmills, she explained, translate into idle labour, yet the sector supports significant employment opportunities for youth, women and low-income workers.

“I think it is important for me to note that the presidential announcement in Nakuru essentially allowed licensees increased access to forest material,” she said.
“It became clear that some sawmills were idle — and idle sawmills mean idle labour. These facilities provide considerable employment to unemployed youth, women, and people at the lowest levels of society.”

CS Barasa added: “This does not mean there will be excessive removal of material. It will be managed sustainably, just like the Commercial Forest Plantation framework.”

President Ruto lifted the logging ban to allow the harvesting of mature trees in forests across the country, saying the move is aimed at promoting local industries and reducing reliance on imported timber products.

Speaking on Monday during a public engagement at Molo Technical and Vocational College in Elburgon, Nakuru County, the President said the decision ensures mature trees are put to productive use instead of rotting in forests.

“We shall reopen the timber factories here in Elburgon. I have told my Minister of Trade, Mr Lee Kinyanjui, that importing furniture from China must end. We will use our wood to make furniture,” President Ruto said.

Barasa clarified that lifting the ban does not signal uncontrolled harvesting, stressing that all extraction will follow established management plans under the Forest Conservation and Management Act.

Sawmillers, in turn, agreed to work with the Ministry to support the 15-billion tree initiative by 2032.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lift Logging Ban Ruto Logging Ban Logging in Kenya Sawmillers Business
.

Latest Stories

Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek
Global firm acquires local insurance platform mTek
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
45 mins ago
Governor Mutuma recounts interaction with slain Meru blogger
Courts
By Kimaku Chege
45 mins ago
Second case filed against Mombasa's Sh17b waste tender
Courts
By Joackim Bwana
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NCCK: Ruto is toying with youth future, time to reclaim it
By Josphat Thiong’o and George Njunge 45 mins ago
NCCK: Ruto is toying with youth future, time to reclaim it
Sonko millions trigger agency fight
By Kamau Muthoni 45 mins ago
Sonko millions trigger agency fight
Treasury rakes in Sh245b from Safaricom sale transaction
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa 45 mins ago
Treasury rakes in Sh245b from Safaricom sale transaction
Ruto inks health deal amid fears Kenya will give up key patient data
By Mercy Kahenda 45 mins ago
Ruto inks health deal amid fears Kenya will give up key patient data
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved