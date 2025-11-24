KWS appoints Dr Kalua Green as Honorary Warden, marking elevated role in conservation

Environmental advocate Dr Isaac Kalua Green during an interview with Spice FM.[FILE/Standard]

Kenya’s conservation sector has received a significant boost following the appointment of environmental advocate Dr Isaac Kalua Green as an Honorary Warden of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) under the elite Nation Cadre category.

The appointment, published in a Special Gazette Notice on November 21, 2025, places him among a select group of Kenyans recognised for nationwide contributions to environmental protection and wildlife conservation.

The Nation Cadre is one of the highest civilian honours issued by KWS, reserved for individuals whose leadership, activism and public service consistently influence conservation efforts at a national scale. For Dr Kalua—long regarded as a prominent voice in Kenya’s environmental movement—the appointment affirms decades of public engagement and positions him for an expanded role in shaping conservation priorities across the country.

Announcing the news, Dr Kalua said he accepted the responsibility “with deep gratitude and humility.”

KWS stresses that Nation Cadre wardens are not symbolic appointees. They work directly with KWS teams to strengthen wildlife protection, mobilise communities, support environmental education and advance national conservation advocacy. According to the agency, the distinction is reserved for Kenyans “whose leadership transcends regional boundaries and whose environmental stewardship has national influence.”

In his new role, Dr Kalua will support efforts to enhance wildlife security, promote human–wildlife coexistence, deepen conservation-related public education and contribute to ongoing discussions on habitat restoration, endangered species protection and equitable sharing of wildlife-related benefits with communities.

Over the years, Dr Kalua has earned a reputation as one of the country’s most consistent environmental champions. His work spans climate advocacy, tree-growing campaigns, rural development, public awareness and policy engagement. He has worked with youth groups, schools, farmers, policymakers, community organisations and international partners, using each platform to promote a greener and more sustainable Kenya.

Within conservation circles, he is regarded as a bridge-builder—connecting government institutions, communities, private-sector actors and global networks around shared environmental goals. This ability to bring together diverse stakeholders was a key factor in his selection for the Nation Cadre category.

A core part of his mandate will involve strengthening community engagement, particularly in regions grappling with human–wildlife conflict. With shrinking habitats and expanding populations, KWS continues to face the challenge of balancing protection of wildlife with the safety and livelihoods of nearby communities. Dr Kalua is expected to advance solutions that support biodiversity while promoting community resilience, including nature-based enterprises, conflict mitigation and conservation education.

His long experience working at the grassroots and his ability to simplify technical environmental issues for the public will be central to these efforts.

The appointment comes at a critical time as Kenya reviews key frameworks governing wildlife management, climate adaptation and environmental governance. The country continues to confront threats such as habitat loss, climate-driven disasters, poaching, illegal wildlife trade and limited conservation financing.

As a Nation Cadre Warden, Dr Kalua will contribute to shaping national dialogue on these issues while offering insights to support policy development that protects ecosystems while enabling sustainable growth. His extensive networks also position him to promote cross-border collaboration and help mobilise resources for conservation initiatives.

KWS notes that Nation Cadre wardens are active participants in conservation—engaging communities, representing the service in public forums, mentoring emerging conservationists and supporting national programmes. The role demands consistent participation rather than ceremonial presence.

Dr Kalua’s appointment underscores the growing need for influential public champions working alongside state institutions as environmental pressures intensify. His role will place him at the centre of efforts to restore degraded landscapes, strengthen climate resilience, support communities and safeguard Kenya’s wildlife heritage for generations to come.

Dr Isaac Kalua Green is an environmentalist, rural development practitioner and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience. He is the Chief Steward of the Green Africa Foundation, founded in 2000 to promote sustainable development across the continent.