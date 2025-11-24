×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KWS appoints Dr Kalua Green as Honorary Warden, marking elevated role in conservation

By Lillian Mutavi | Nov. 24, 2025
Environmental advocate Dr Isaac Kalua Green during an interview with Spice FM.[FILE/Standard]

Kenya’s conservation sector has received a significant boost following the appointment of environmental advocate Dr Isaac Kalua Green as an Honorary Warden of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) under the elite Nation Cadre category.

The appointment, published in a Special Gazette Notice on November 21, 2025, places him among a select group of Kenyans recognised for nationwide contributions to environmental protection and wildlife conservation.

The Nation Cadre is one of the highest civilian honours issued by KWS, reserved for individuals whose leadership, activism and public service consistently influence conservation efforts at a national scale. For Dr Kalua—long regarded as a prominent voice in Kenya’s environmental movement—the appointment affirms decades of public engagement and positions him for an expanded role in shaping conservation priorities across the country.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Announcing the news, Dr Kalua said he accepted the responsibility “with deep gratitude and humility.”

KWS stresses that Nation Cadre wardens are not symbolic appointees. They work directly with KWS teams to strengthen wildlife protection, mobilise communities, support environmental education and advance national conservation advocacy. According to the agency, the distinction is reserved for Kenyans “whose leadership transcends regional boundaries and whose environmental stewardship has national influence.”

In his new role, Dr Kalua will support efforts to enhance wildlife security, promote human–wildlife coexistence, deepen conservation-related public education and contribute to ongoing discussions on habitat restoration, endangered species protection and equitable sharing of wildlife-related benefits with communities.

Over the years, Dr Kalua has earned a reputation as one of the country’s most consistent environmental champions. His work spans climate advocacy, tree-growing campaigns, rural development, public awareness and policy engagement. He has worked with youth groups, schools, farmers, policymakers, community organisations and international partners, using each platform to promote a greener and more sustainable Kenya.

Within conservation circles, he is regarded as a bridge-builder—connecting government institutions, communities, private-sector actors and global networks around shared environmental goals. This ability to bring together diverse stakeholders was a key factor in his selection for the Nation Cadre category.

A core part of his mandate will involve strengthening community engagement, particularly in regions grappling with human–wildlife conflict. With shrinking habitats and expanding populations, KWS continues to face the challenge of balancing protection of wildlife with the safety and livelihoods of nearby communities. Dr Kalua is expected to advance solutions that support biodiversity while promoting community resilience, including nature-based enterprises, conflict mitigation and conservation education.

His long experience working at the grassroots and his ability to simplify technical environmental issues for the public will be central to these efforts.

The appointment comes at a critical time as Kenya reviews key frameworks governing wildlife management, climate adaptation and environmental governance. The country continues to confront threats such as habitat loss, climate-driven disasters, poaching, illegal wildlife trade and limited conservation financing.

As a Nation Cadre Warden, Dr Kalua will contribute to shaping national dialogue on these issues while offering insights to support policy development that protects ecosystems while enabling sustainable growth. His extensive networks also position him to promote cross-border collaboration and help mobilise resources for conservation initiatives.

KWS notes that Nation Cadre wardens are active participants in conservation—engaging communities, representing the service in public forums, mentoring emerging conservationists and supporting national programmes. The role demands consistent participation rather than ceremonial presence.

Dr Kalua’s appointment underscores the growing need for influential public champions working alongside state institutions as environmental pressures intensify. His role will place him at the centre of efforts to restore degraded landscapes, strengthen climate resilience, support communities and safeguard Kenya’s wildlife heritage for generations to come.

Dr Isaac Kalua Green is an environmentalist, rural development practitioner and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience. He is the Chief Steward of the Green Africa Foundation, founded in 2000 to promote sustainable development across the continent.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Honorary Warden Dr Isaac Kalua Green Kenya Wildlife Service Dr Isaac Kalua Green National Cadre
.

Latest Stories

Government pays Sh229m to Pan Paper staff 16 years after layoffs
Government pays Sh229m to Pan Paper staff 16 years after layoffs
Western
By Jackline Inyanji
2 hrs ago
Thunder strikes rivals in BAL ticket battle
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
2 hrs ago
How Kenya should engineer its future
Opinion
By Shammah Kiteme
2 hrs ago
How Police boxed their way to league title glory
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

IEBC's Ethekon under fire as poll tension escalates before elections
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
IEBC's Ethekon under fire as poll tension escalates before elections
CBE in limbo as JSS intern teachers threaten boycott
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
CBE in limbo as JSS intern teachers threaten boycott
Court examines call logs, videos in Maxine Wahome murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Court examines call logs, videos in Maxine Wahome murder case
Ruto's Sh5tr projects under the long shadow of Adani
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Ruto's Sh5tr projects under the long shadow of Adani
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved