×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Lifting logging ban risks reversing conservation progress, expert says

By David Njaaga | Nov. 5, 2025
Environmental activist Dr Isaac Kalua Green during an interview on Spice FM, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. [Screen grab]]

Environmental activist Dr Isaac Kalua Green has cautioned that President William Ruto’s decision to lift Kenya’s six-year logging ban could threaten the country’s fragile forest ecosystems if not guided by science and community ownership.

Kenya has long grappled with balancing environmental conservation and economic development, particularly in its forestry sector.

 In 2018, the government imposed a nationwide logging ban to curb deforestation and protect fragile ecosystems.

 While the ban helped slow forest degradation, it also strained the timber industry and limited access to wood for construction and manufacturing.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

On October 27, President Ruto officially lifted the ban during a public engagement at Molo Technical and Vocational College in Elburgon, Nakuru County.

He said only mature trees would be harvested responsibly to support local industries and revive timber factories.

“We shall reopen the timber factories here in Elburgon,” said Ruto, adding, “Importing furniture from China must end. We will use our wood to make furniture.”

The President emphasised that the move should not be taken as a license for illegal logging or environmental destruction.

“The lifting of the logging ban does not mean that we destroy our forests,” Ruto said.

 “It means we will harvest trees responsibly,” he added.

Speaking on Spice FM on Wednesday, November 5, Dr Kalua said the directive risked reversing gains in forest conservation unless accompanied by proper environmental impact assessments.

“You need a scientific process to lift or implement logging,” noted Dr Kalua, saying, “No one in their right mind should guide the President to do so without an environmental impact assessment.”

He warned that unsustainable logging could trigger soil erosion, alter rainfall patterns, and worsen environmental degradation.

“If logging is done unsustainably, we will lose a lot of soil, rainfall will change, and livelihoods will be disrupted,” he said, calling forest conservation a national security issue.

Dr. Kalua urged the government to invest in environmental education to empower communities to manage forests responsibly.

“We must educate people so they can own the process and drive it themselves. Ownership is what has been lacking,” he explained.

He noted that while the timber and furniture industries are vital for job creation, Kenya must balance economic needs with environmental protection.

 About 80 per cent of Kenyans, he said, live near water sources and forest ecosystems that sustain livelihoods.

According to Dr Kalua, Kenya’s forest cover stands at about 7.9 per cent, below the national target of 10 per cent.

He estimated that the country currently produces about 31 million cubic meters of timber annually against a demand of 51 million, creating a shortfall of roughly 10 million cubic meters.

“Logging in plantations like Shimba Hills or Mt. Kenya areas must consider how these spaces have evolved into wildlife habitats and microclimates,” he added.

“This is not about trees or furniture; it is a national security subject.”

Dr Kalua also highlighted global funding opportunities available for environmental restoration.

“There’s money globally for green initiatives if we’re serious,” he said, adding,  “Let’s drive this process passionately, without demeaning any life.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Logging Ban President William Ruto Isaac Kalua Green Deforestation
.

Latest Stories

Time for Tanzania to come up with a people-centered constitution
Time for Tanzania to come up with a people-centered constitution
Opinion
By Daniel Juma Omondi
3 hrs ago
Help end senseless Boko Haram killings in Nigeria, Mr Trump
Opinion
By Livinus Onogwu
3 hrs ago
Why agile Rawino carries Kenya's hopes in Decathlon
Sports
By Ochieng Oyugi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Families of Kenyans trapped in Russia's war cry for help
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Families of Kenyans trapped in Russia's war cry for help
Relief for university students as staff sign return-to-work deal
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Relief for university students as staff sign return-to-work deal
MPs put to task CS over 'ghost' schools audit
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
MPs put to task CS over 'ghost' schools audit
Why Kenya is poised to lead Africa's next data centre wave
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
Why Kenya is poised to lead Africa's next data centre wave
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved