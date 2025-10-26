Kenya's World Heritage Sites in distress call

Several homes lie submerged at Mwariki Estate on September 15, 2025, following the swelling of Lake Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The three jewels that make up the Kenya Lake System are losing their sparkle.

The shores that once hosted thousands of flamingos in the three lakes- Bogoria, Nakuru and Elementaita- are now silent, even as water volumes and pollution rates keep increasing.

Fewer bird species are documented on the shorelines as the alkaline lakes become fresher with increasing inflows. Local and international bodies are worried about these trends, and global conservation ratings continue to drop.

The Kenya Lake System has now been classified as of ‘significant concern’ in the latest assessment cycle, revealing an emergency for conservation of Kenya’s World Heritage Sites.

The assessment was done by the International Union for Conservation and Nature (IUCN).

“The values of the World Heritage site’s lakes are facing increasing threats. Urban development, including the elevation of Nakuru’s urban area to municipality status, and inappropriately sited electricity power line construction works, have visually intruded on to the aesthetics of the site as well as threatening the inter-lake migration flyway used by birds,” IUCN noted.

The report assessed the current state, threats and protection of the 1,248 World Heritage sites across the world.

But the deterioration does not end in the UNESCO-inscribed network of Kenya’s saline lakes, as a similar disaster is unfolding in Lake Turkana National Parks, which hosts one of the world’s largest desert lakes.

The Unesco World Heritage site is also facing a slow death. It is now classified as ‘critical’ and sits on a list of sites that require urgent measures to prevent it from being stripped of its World Heritage Status.

The most recent assessment by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) released this month classified the ecosystem as ‘critical’.

Lake Turkana is almost entirely dependent on Ethiopia’s Omo River, which also now supports large-scale dams and irrigation projects.

The Gibe III dam has been flagged by international bodies as a major threat to the lake’s water levels. Poaching and illegal fishing have also been cited as threats to the site.

While these sites have been on the international outlook radar, Mt Kenya National Parks and Forests, which has been performing relatively well, is also raising alarm.

The rampant and nearly annual wildfires are increasingly frequent during dry periods, damaging Mt Kenya’s forests and moorlands.

A warming climate is additionally melting its legendary glaciers, yet there is persistent pressure for potential large-scale infrastructure development.