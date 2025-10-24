Use science to save communities, Kenya's Second Lady says

Second Lady Dr Joyce Kithure during the International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week at the University of Nairobi. [DPCS]

Kenya’s Second Lady, Dr Joyce Kithure, has called for science-driven solutions to protect communities from environmental and public health threats such as lead poisoning.

Speaking at the University of Nairobi during the 13th International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Dr Joyce said science must move beyond laboratories to directly improve people’s lives.

"As a scientist and educator, I know that the solutions we seek lie in science that speaks to society’s pain,” she said, adding, “I have dedicated my efforts to ensuring that science serves communities.”

She noted how the institution has been a “cradle of such science,” training researchers who translate findings into community action. She lauded initiatives like the Lead Awareness Week for bridging research and policy through public education, teacher training, and advocacy.

“That is the true essence of education for sustainable development: not science confined to journals, but science that transforms lives.”

The Second Lady cited her ‘SaVE Communities Project,’ short for Science Adding Value to the Environment and the Communities, as an example of how innovation can improve livelihoods.

According to her, the project seeks to harness innovation in clean water, renewable energy, waste management, modern farming, and climate resilience, mostly among rural women and youth. “Today, I am inspired to note that our goals intersect beautifully with the mission of this Lead Awareness Week. Both aim to protect health, preserve the environment, and empower citizens with knowledge and tools for safer living,” she said.

Dr Joyce called on paint manufacturers to eliminate lead from their products, for regulators to tighten enforcement, and for young people to use innovation for sustainability.

“The most powerful laboratories are not always behind glass doors. Sometimes they are in our villages, schools, and rivers, waiting for us to listen and respond.”