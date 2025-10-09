×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Schools directed to plant 2,000 fruit trees each to mark Mazingira Day

By David Njaaga | Oct. 9, 2025
Basic Education PS Julious Bitok. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has directed all public and private primary schools across Kenya will plant at least 2,000 fruit trees tomorrow, as part of a nationwide tree-planting drive to mark Mazingira Day. 

The initiative aims to promote environmental conservation and improve school nutrition by establishing fruit tree orchards in learning institutions.

The event will run under the theme "Citizen-Centric Tree Growing and Environmental Stewardship."

“The government has directed all schools to actively take part in tree planting to mark Mazingira Day. This year’s focus will be on fruit trees to support both environmental care and school-based nutrition,” said Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In a circular dated Thursday, October 9, Bitok directed regional, county, and sub-county education officers to ensure learners participate in the exercise from 8 am to 12 pm, despite the public holiday.

“Learners are expected to be in school to take part in the activity as part of their contribution to national environmental goals,” he explained.

He observed that the initiative will also strengthen school alumni networks by rallying former learners to contribute to projects that benefit their institutions. “We want to see current and former learners come together to improve their schools through such meaningful initiatives." 

Mazingira Day, Swahili for “environment,” is Kenya’s newly established national platform for environmental awareness and citizen action.

Celebrated annually on October 10, it anchors the government’s ambitious 15 Billion Tree Growing programme, which aims to achieve 30 per cent tree cover by 2032.

The Ministry of Education has directed that each of Kenya’s 35,570 public and private primary schools plant at least 2,000 fruit trees, contributing to a national target of 71 million fruit trees.

The focus on fruit trees is deliberate as they offer nutritional, economic, and ecological benefits by providing shade, food, and income while improving learning environments.

Learners will also take seedlings home to extend the campaign into surrounding communities.

President William Ruto will lead the national event, with Cabinet and Principal Secretaries returning to their former primary schools to plant trees and participate in clean-up exercises.

The National Youth Service will supply subsidised seedlings at Sh150 each.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mazingira Day National Tree Planting Day Environment Ministry Schools Tree Planting Exercise
.

Latest Stories

Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
21 mins ago
KPA workers split amid demand for pay increase
National
By Patrick Beja
21 mins ago
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
Education
By Standard Team
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
By Michael Ndonye 21 mins ago
Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
East African leaders accused of uniting against State critics
By Brian Otieno 21 mins ago
East African leaders accused of uniting against State critics
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
By Standard Team 21 mins ago
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
By Fred Kibor 21 mins ago
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved