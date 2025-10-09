Schools directed to plant 2,000 fruit trees each to mark Mazingira Day

Basic Education PS Julious Bitok. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has directed all public and private primary schools across Kenya will plant at least 2,000 fruit trees tomorrow, as part of a nationwide tree-planting drive to mark Mazingira Day.

The initiative aims to promote environmental conservation and improve school nutrition by establishing fruit tree orchards in learning institutions.

The event will run under the theme "Citizen-Centric Tree Growing and Environmental Stewardship."

“The government has directed all schools to actively take part in tree planting to mark Mazingira Day. This year’s focus will be on fruit trees to support both environmental care and school-based nutrition,” said Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok.

In a circular dated Thursday, October 9, Bitok directed regional, county, and sub-county education officers to ensure learners participate in the exercise from 8 am to 12 pm, despite the public holiday.

“Learners are expected to be in school to take part in the activity as part of their contribution to national environmental goals,” he explained.

He observed that the initiative will also strengthen school alumni networks by rallying former learners to contribute to projects that benefit their institutions. “We want to see current and former learners come together to improve their schools through such meaningful initiatives."

Mazingira Day, Swahili for “environment,” is Kenya’s newly established national platform for environmental awareness and citizen action.

Celebrated annually on October 10, it anchors the government’s ambitious 15 Billion Tree Growing programme, which aims to achieve 30 per cent tree cover by 2032.

The Ministry of Education has directed that each of Kenya’s 35,570 public and private primary schools plant at least 2,000 fruit trees, contributing to a national target of 71 million fruit trees.

The focus on fruit trees is deliberate as they offer nutritional, economic, and ecological benefits by providing shade, food, and income while improving learning environments.

Learners will also take seedlings home to extend the campaign into surrounding communities.

President William Ruto will lead the national event, with Cabinet and Principal Secretaries returning to their former primary schools to plant trees and participate in clean-up exercises.

The National Youth Service will supply subsidised seedlings at Sh150 each.