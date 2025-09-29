Blue carbon project gets global boost

Women planting mangrove seedlings at Mida creek in Kilifi county. [Marion kithi, Standard]

Kenya’s coast-based Papariko project, the first Verra-registered blue carbon initiative in the country, has been selected for funding support by the Carbon Accelerator Programme for the Environment (CAPE). It was chosen from over 100 applicants across 28 African countries as one of four projects in CAPE’s first cohort to receive project development backing.

Papariko is a mangrove restoration project operating across Kwale, Kilifi and Tana River counties. It has already restored over 250 hectares of degraded mangroves while supporting livelihoods for vulnerable coastal communities, and aims to deliver an estimated one million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) removals.

Funded by UK-backed Financial Sector Deepening Africa (FSD Africa), CAPE seeks to mobilise investment into nature-based carbon projects that reduce emissions, enhance sequestration, protect biodiversity, and deliver tangible community benefits.

Alongside Papariko, the other selected projects, include the Rubeho Mountains Carbon Project in Tanzania, a community-led forest restoration initiative located in a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot; the Gashaka Gumti Forest Carbon Project in Nigeria; and the Barotse Rangelands for Restoration in Zambia.

These projects were selected based on development stage, environmental and social impact, scalability, and alignment with investor interests, particularly their ability to deliver benefits for local communities.

Launched in November 2024, CAPE was created by FSD Africa, the African Natural Capital Alliance (ANCA), and Finance Earth to address the lack of early-stage funding for high-integrity nature-based carbon projects in Africa. The initiative provides recoverable grants and advisory support to help projects become investment-ready.

With 62 per cent of Africa’s GDP reliant on natural capital, CAPE aims to boost confidence in Africa’s carbon markets and drive investment in natural ecosystems.

“CAPE shows Africa’s natural capital is not just part of the climate solution, but a catalyst for inclusive, fair growth,” said Reshma Shah, Carbon Markets Lead at FSD Africa.

Co-managed with local communities, Papariko supports agroforestry, beekeeping, and ecotourism, with over 70 per cent of staff being women.

“CAPE addresses critical financing gaps while fostering collaboration across the continent,” said Lena Mechenkova, Founder of Vlinder. “Papariko demonstrates how indigenous knowledge and science can deliver scalable, global impact