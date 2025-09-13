×
Kenya launches bid to retain seat on Maritime Organisation Council

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 13, 2025

Cabinet Secretary ministry of Mining and Blue Economy Hassan Joho addressing during the launch of International Maritime Organization (IMO) campaign. [Courtesy]

Kenya has launched its  campaign to remain on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the 2026–2027 term.

The campaign, led by Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, was unveiled yesterday, September 12, 2025, and seeks international support for Kenya’s re-election.

Officials said the bid highlights the country’s commitment to maritime safety, environmental stewardship, and the sustainable blue economy while amplifying Africa’s and the Global South’s voice in global maritime governance.

Ambassador Josephat Maikara, speaking on behalf of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singoei at the launch, said the re-election effort reaffirms Kenya’s leadership in implementing IMO instruments and championing Africa’s maritime agenda.

“Kenya’s bid is about advancing the aspirations of our entire region and ensuring the maritime sector remains a pillar of sustainable development,” Maikara said.

A photo of CS Ali Hassan Joho and Envoys supporting Kenya the International Maritime Organization (IMO) bid. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s priorities include maritime safety and security, conservation, capacity-building for developing states, and advancing innovation and green shipping technologies.

The country is also positioning itself as a regional maritime hub through investments in the Port of Mombasa, Lamu Port, the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor, and the Bandari Maritime Academy.

Kenya was last re-elected to Category C in December 2023 for the 2024–2025 term.

Other members in the category include the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Indonesia, Jamaica, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, and Turkey.

The country, however, suffered a setback in July 2023 when it lost the race for IMO secretary-general to Panama, the world’s largest ship registry. Analysts blamed the defeat on Nairobi’s failure to navigate global maritime politics.

Kenya’s candidate, maritime lawyer and former Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu, lost to Panama’s Antonio Domingue Velesco.

Despite the loss, Kenya has maintained a seat on the IMO Council since 2001, representing Eastern Africa and the Great Lakes region. The IMO Assembly will elect 40 council members across categories A, B, and C during its 134th session on December 3, 2025.

If successful, Kenya will continue serving on the IMO’s executive organ, overseeing the agency’s work and supporting its initiatives.

