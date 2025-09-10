Conference of churches and faith actors demand justice, accountability at Africa Climate Summit

Through its Africa Faith Actors Network for Climate Justice (AFAN-CJ) the AACC joined other faith actors in unveiling the Africa Climate Summit’s Faith Statement. [Courtesy, Lynet Awuor]

The All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) and other faith actors have asked governments and global powers to focus on delivering equitable African solutions to the climate crisis, as the Africa Climate Summit kicks off in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Through its Africa Faith Actors Network for Climate Justice (AFAN-CJ) the AACC joined other faith actors in unveiling the Africa Climate Summit’s Faith Statement that sought to push for morality, justice and accountability during the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2).

In a strongly worded statement, the faith actors stressed the “complex reality of vulnerability and risks posed by the existential climate change threat” and demanded renewed efforts by international community to strengthen Africa’s adaptation to climate impacts besides other policy-backed action.

The faith actors called for designing and developing of accountability arrangements that would ensure transparency and reporting on the execution of climate action locally.

The statement outlined at least eight issues pertinent to the continent in dealing with the climate challenges. They are Peace for Climate Justice, Debt Cancellation as a Path to Climate Justice, Climate Finance, Faith Statement on (GHG) Emissions Reduction, Just Energy Transition and Energy Justice, Food Sovereignty, Creation Care and Community Resilience, Tackling the persistent Climate Adaptation Gaps, Advancing Loss and Damage efforts, involving Youth, Women, and People with disability and Interfaith Solidarity.

Dr Tinashe Gumbo, the AACC Programme Executive, Economic and Ecological Justice, who spoke during the release of the statement, urged political leaders at the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) to prioritise concrete actions such as delivering the adaptation and loss-and-damage finance, as well as closing the adaptation gap and supporting locally-led solutions. He also called for expansion of renewable energy access, and creating inclusive and resilient systems for the sake of the most vulnerable.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church acknowledged the sanctity of the earth and the living things in it.

In the statement, the faith actors asserted that Africa’s growing climate ambition, expressed through updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), needed to be matched by global solidarity. The faith actors attributed their calls for action to Biblical and Qur’anic teachings that emphasize stewardship of the earth as a duty passed down to man by the Creator.

“Creation is entrusted to humanity as a sacred responsibility,” the statement read in part. Faith actors stressed that without urgent intervention, Africa’s hard-won development gains risk being erased by worsening floods, droughts, and cyclones.

The faith actors stressed that faith institutions are essential in bridging the gap between high-level negotiations and grassroots realities.

Dr Tinashe reiterated that the ACS is a critical platform for faith actors. “Here we interact with policy makers and reflect on how they can address the several issues affecting communities. We regard this as a strategic moment for faith actors to influence policy at continental level as we prepare for the global processes like the COP30,” he said.

Bishop Manuel Ernesto l, AFAN-CJ member from Mozambique, said: “We hope the work we have done, including what we have stated in the declaration, will enrich the work we are already doing in our different countries.”

Moderator Sanjee Abioseh Stepted, an AFAN-CJ member in Liberia, said Africa, like the rest of the world, is facing several climate challenges. “We want to keep working with faith-based organisations in the different countries to improve understanding of climate issues that affect food security and energy access. Africa is so rich and we can be instrumental in ensuring the resources the continent has work for the good of all,” she said.

Several faith leaders expressed their stance between the debtors and the affected countries, even as they called for the cancellation of the debts and redirecting available funds to strengthening of communities’ climate resilience, while ensuring accountability and transparency.

The AFAN-CJ has for years championed ethical responsibility of faith institutions to shape Africa’s response to climate challenges. AFAN-CJ’s engagement with other faith actors on the ACS agenda started early in June. It has committed to working with partners to ensure climate promises at international forums like Africa Climate Week, ACS, and COPs translate into action.