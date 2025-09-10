Kenya's chiefs plant 114 million trees, mobilise 2 million people in climate drive

Chiefs from Bungoma county during a meeting with National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula .[FILE/Standard]

Chiefs across Kenya have mobilised more than two million people, planted over 114 million trees, and achieved a 60 percent seedling survival rate — all without external funding.

The results, under the National Climate Change Security Resilience Programme (NCCSRP), show how locally led climate action can deliver concrete outcomes at scale while transforming communities.