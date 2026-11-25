When it comes to industry titans, many people immediately think of multinational companies that have survived for generations or have a worldwide footprint. Usually, this is a misconception, because the startup you're thinking about could be the next industry disruptor.
Peter Ngunyi, an economist, says startups can learn from two leading Kenyan examples in the banking and telecommunications sectors.
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