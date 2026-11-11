Kenya needs 100,000 additional project managers by 2035 amid soaring demand

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Representatives of some of the winning firms and organisations at the recent Project Management Awards in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Kenyan project managers have been urged to register with professional bodies, with the Project Management Institute (PMI) reporting that only two per cent of the project managers in Sub-Saharan Africa are registered.

According to PMI Managing Director George Asamani, the profession plays a key role in turning strategic ambitions into meaningful outcomes for the region.

Speaking at the recent Project Management Awards in Nairobi, Asamani pointed out that the country needs an additional 79,000 to 102,000 project management professionals by 2035 to meet growing demand across its economy, underscoring the urgency of investing in skills development, professional training and leadership capacity.

“Project management is fundamental to how countries, organisations and communities translate their ambitions into tangible results,” he said, adding that poor planning, weak oversight and governance failures could lead to costly project failures and loss of lives.

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) Chief Executive Dr Rose Mkalama emphasised the need for project implementers to ensure that the projects they undertake have a meaningful impact on their target beneficiaries.

Among the institutions which were awarded during the ceremony were the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), REREC and Faulu Kenya, among others, for implementing projects that have had a significant impact on Kenyans.

The projections are set out in PMI’s 2025 Global Project Management Talent Gap report, which estimates that Kenya’s project professional workforce will need to grow from about 150,000 to between 223,000 and 247,000 over the next decade.

Beyond the borders, PMI projects that Sub-Saharan Africa will require between 4.1 million and 4.6 million project professionals by 2035, highlighting the need for sustained investment in skills development across the region.

The anticipated growth is driven by expanding opportunities in infrastructure, construction, technology, manufacturing and other sectors. PMI boss Asamani, however, warned that the region continues to face a significant shortage of certified professionals despite growing demand.

He noted that of the 2.5 million people working in project management across Sub-Saharan Africa, only about 25,000 are certified, calling for increased investment in professional development and globally recognised qualifications.

PMI Kenya Chapter President Maureen Ochang said the growing demand presents an opportunity for young professionals to position themselves for emerging employment opportunities.