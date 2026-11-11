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AI is making expertise cheaper: Here's what will make you valuable

By Nicholas Leighton | Nov. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
AI is reshaping business, making expertise, experience and human judgement more valuable than ever. [iStockphoto]

For decades, being an expert was a competitive advantage. You spent years developing knowledge, understanding an industry and accumulating experience that other people didn’t have.

Customers paid for access to that expertise because acquiring it themselves was difficult, expensive or time-consuming.

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