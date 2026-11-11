AI is making expertise cheaper: Here's what will make you valuable

For decades, being an expert was a competitive advantage. You spent years developing knowledge, understanding an industry and accumulating experience that other people didn’t have.
Customers paid for access to that expertise because acquiring it themselves was difficult, expensive or time-consuming.
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