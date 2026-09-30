Why readiness to receive funding is the biggest hurdle for SMEs

John Mungai, co-founder and and chief executive officer of Centafrique Ltd, during a breakfast meeting in Nairobi. [James Wanzala, Standard]

You might have heard or read the cliché that access to funding is the biggest challenge to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya.

According to a report by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), only about 20 per cent of small businesses in the country have access to formal credit.