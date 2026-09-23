How Kenyan businesses can turn tech into measurable gain

Businesses should focus not on whether to adopt AI, but on where it can deliver measurable economic value.[Courtesy]

The most important question facing Kenyan businesses in the current wave of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is not whether to invest in the technology, but where that investment will create measurable economic value.

Too much of the current conversation starts with the technology and works backwards to find a problem it can solve. When companies see competitors investing in AI, the instinct is to follow: acquire tools, launch pilots, and celebrate adoption rates, often before the commercial problem the investment is meant to solve has been defined. That sequence should be reversed. Sound financial management starts with identifying a costly, repetitive or strategically important process, establishing how it currently performs, and only then asking whether technology can improve its speed, accuracy or financial outcome.