Young innovators get new push to turn ideas into businesses

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Participants during the launch of the South Eastern and Metropolitan Innovation Week at Riara University in Nairobi on Wednesday, September 16 2026. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Turning an idea into a working business remains a major hurdle for young innovators, with many struggling to access funding, technical support and markets even after developing solutions to problems in their communities.

EmpServe Kenya, in partnership with the Association of Countrywide Innovation Hubs (ACIH), is seeking to close that gap by taking technology, green solutions and creative economies beyond Nairobi and strengthening grassroots business ecosystems across five counties.

The partnership officially launched the South Eastern and Metropolitan Innovation Week 2026 (SEM-IW 2026) at Riara University in Nairobi on Wednesday, setting the stage for a regional programme covering Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Makueni and Kitui.

The programme will run through a series of county activities before culminating in a regional summit from November 16 to 20, bringing together innovators, investors, policymakers and development partners.

Held under the theme “Innovation as a Catalyst for Sustainable Communities: Leveraging Green, Creative Economies and Technology,” the initiative will focus on helping local innovators develop solutions while creating stronger connections within grassroots business ecosystems.

Head of Innovations and Entrepreneurship at Riara University, Charles Kyu, said the programme would give communities a greater role in identifying problems and developing solutions, while creating opportunities for young people to turn their ideas into commercially viable products.

“For the longest time we've been crying to help involve the communities and societies in driving solutions to some of these problems,” Kyu said.

The partnership marks the transition into the regional activation phase, which will include county boot camps and local ecosystem mobilisation ahead of the November summit.