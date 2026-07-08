Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

The spice sisters of Kisaju: How solar tech-savvy women are securing the global herb market

By Maryann Muganda | Jul. 8, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Citadel Agri Merchants Managing Director Yvonne Anyonyi Mumiah in Kisaju, Kajiado County. [Maryann Muganda, Standard]

The road to Kisaju in Kajiado County is dusty. The morning air is crisp, and the landscape looks dry for miles. It is not the kind of place one would expect to find lush greenery. Yet beyond the brown plains stand rows of greenhouses where herbs and spices destined for international markets flourish.

 It is here, at Citadel Farm, that Kenyan women farmers are transforming acres of arid land into thriving export enterprises. Backed by modern cold-storage facilities that preserve quality from harvest to shipping, they grow basil, rosemary, thyme, and other high-value herbs bound for supermarket shelves and restaurant kitchens across Europe and the Middle East.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Agribusiness Horticulture Exports Kenya’s Agricultural Exports Kenya's Agricultural Sector
.

Latest Stories

Voter bribery: IEBC, anti-graft agency see nothing wrong in Ol Kalou
Voter bribery: IEBC, anti-graft agency see nothing wrong in Ol Kalou
Editorial
By Editorial
3 hrs ago
You do not have to hire goons, terrorise Kenyans to win elections
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
KPA unveils Sh1.4b port upgrade with helicopter, smart traffic system
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Untouchable cop: Police officer under scrutiny after woman plunges from sixth floor
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 3 hrs ago
Untouchable cop: Police officer under scrutiny after woman plunges from sixth floor
Where are they? 686,000 KCSE candidates left out of university placement
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Where are they? 686,000 KCSE candidates left out of university placement
4,642 Kenyans move to court to stop development in Nairobi National Park
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
4,642 Kenyans move to court to stop development in Nairobi National Park
Internal wrangles hit opposition in push to name 2027 flagbearer
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Internal wrangles hit opposition in push to name 2027 flagbearer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved