Scrap dealers welcome 1.5pc withholding tax proposal

Scrap metal dealers weigh iron sheets at a demolished area at Mukuru kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Scrap metal dealers will be required to part with a 1.5 per cent withholding tax from sales starting in July if the Finance Bill 2026 sails through.

The Bill has proposed the reintroduction of a withholding tax on the sale of scrap metals at the rate of 1.5 per cent for both locally sourced and imported scrap.