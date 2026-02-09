×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

19 Kenyan students land German hospitality training slots

By Benard Orwongo | Feb. 9, 2026

Some of the selected trainees under the Talent Gateway Programme pose for a group photo after completing a competitive selection process in Nairobi. 

 German hotels have selected 19 Kenyan students for vocational training positions after what organisers describe as a competitive selection process, marking the first cohort under a new Kenya-Germany partnership in hospitality.

The students will spend six months preparing in Kenya before travelling to Germany for a two-year apprenticeship programme that combines paid work at hotels in Bavaria with classroom instruction.

Five German hotels from Bavaria interviewed candidates in Nairobi following an initial screening, language assessment and practical skills evaluation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Talent Gateway programme brings together Kiambu National Polytechnic, the Bavarian Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA Bayern) and Erding State Vocational Centre with technical support from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Training in Kenya will focus on German language skills, hospitality techniques and cultural preparation at Kiambu National Polytechnic before students depart for Germany.

Once in Germany, trainees will split their time between hotels, where they will work 70 per cent of the programme, and technical instruction at Erding State Vocational Centre for the remaining 30 per cent.

 Upon completion, they receive a German vocational qualification.

"Dual TVET equips young people with practical and industry-relevant skills," noted Dr Joseph Kanyi, speaking on behalf of the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The partnership responds to labour shortages in German hospitality while opening pathways for Kenyan graduates, according to organisers.

"This partnership reflects a practical response to the skills needs of the hospitality sector in Bavaria," said Catherine Karanja, head of vocational training and skilled labour retention at DEHOGA Bayern.

"German hotels require well-trained and motivated professionals. Kenya offers strong potential and talent."

Mercy Ogola, selected for training at Dominik Treml, will combine work and study in Germany.

"I am grateful for the chance to train and work in Germany," said Ogola, adding, "I am excited to learn new skills and experience a different work culture."

Wallace Karanja, chosen by Munich Marriott Hotel, described the placement as opening doors to international hospitality standards.

"I look forward to learning, working hard and representing Kenya positively," said Karanja.

The programme operates within the Kenya-Germany bilateral labour migration framework signed in September 2024.

The agreement creates pathways for skilled labour mobility while addressing Germany's workforce needs and Kenya's youth employment challenges.

 Germany faces labour shortages across multiple sectors, with healthcare lacking approximately 400,000 skilled nurses and hospitality seeking trained professionals.

Kenya produces around 800,000 young job seekers annually, with only 10 per cent finding formal sector employment.

The bilateral agreement does not set fixed quotas for Kenyan workers but establishes cooperation on skills development, social protection and migrant worker rights.

Organisers say the programme demonstrates how international partnerships can create opportunities while strengthening institutional ties between Kenya and Germany through structured vocational training.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Germany Vocational Training Talent Gateway Programme Hospitality Training Germany Dual TVET Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Atwoli's views on presidential term limits shallow and misleading
Atwoli's views on presidential term limits shallow and misleading
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
3 hrs ago
Nyota Fund is a political tool to reduce discontent among youth
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
3 hrs ago
Global South voices can shape artificial intelligence agenda
Opinion
By Adarsh Swaika
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The human rights course that has failed to change Kenya's police officers
By Hudson Gumbihi 3 hrs ago
The human rights course that has failed to change Kenya's police officers
Intercommunity resource wars, wildlife threaten lives in Samburu
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Intercommunity resource wars, wildlife threaten lives in Samburu
CBK faces tough balancing act on loan costs ahead of 2027 polls
By Alexander Chagema 3 hrs ago
CBK faces tough balancing act on loan costs ahead of 2027 polls
Junet scrambles to retain political standing after Azimio shake-up
By Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
Junet scrambles to retain political standing after Azimio shake-up
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved