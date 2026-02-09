19 Kenyan students land German hospitality training slots

Some of the selected trainees under the Talent Gateway Programme pose for a group photo after completing a competitive selection process in Nairobi.

German hotels have selected 19 Kenyan students for vocational training positions after what organisers describe as a competitive selection process, marking the first cohort under a new Kenya-Germany partnership in hospitality.

The students will spend six months preparing in Kenya before travelling to Germany for a two-year apprenticeship programme that combines paid work at hotels in Bavaria with classroom instruction.

Five German hotels from Bavaria interviewed candidates in Nairobi following an initial screening, language assessment and practical skills evaluation.

The Talent Gateway programme brings together Kiambu National Polytechnic, the Bavarian Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA Bayern) and Erding State Vocational Centre with technical support from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Training in Kenya will focus on German language skills, hospitality techniques and cultural preparation at Kiambu National Polytechnic before students depart for Germany.

Once in Germany, trainees will split their time between hotels, where they will work 70 per cent of the programme, and technical instruction at Erding State Vocational Centre for the remaining 30 per cent.

Upon completion, they receive a German vocational qualification.

"Dual TVET equips young people with practical and industry-relevant skills," noted Dr Joseph Kanyi, speaking on behalf of the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The partnership responds to labour shortages in German hospitality while opening pathways for Kenyan graduates, according to organisers.

"This partnership reflects a practical response to the skills needs of the hospitality sector in Bavaria," said Catherine Karanja, head of vocational training and skilled labour retention at DEHOGA Bayern.

"German hotels require well-trained and motivated professionals. Kenya offers strong potential and talent."

Mercy Ogola, selected for training at Dominik Treml, will combine work and study in Germany.

"I am grateful for the chance to train and work in Germany," said Ogola, adding, "I am excited to learn new skills and experience a different work culture."

Wallace Karanja, chosen by Munich Marriott Hotel, described the placement as opening doors to international hospitality standards.

"I look forward to learning, working hard and representing Kenya positively," said Karanja.

The programme operates within the Kenya-Germany bilateral labour migration framework signed in September 2024.

The agreement creates pathways for skilled labour mobility while addressing Germany's workforce needs and Kenya's youth employment challenges.

Germany faces labour shortages across multiple sectors, with healthcare lacking approximately 400,000 skilled nurses and hospitality seeking trained professionals.

Kenya produces around 800,000 young job seekers annually, with only 10 per cent finding formal sector employment.

The bilateral agreement does not set fixed quotas for Kenyan workers but establishes cooperation on skills development, social protection and migrant worker rights.

Organisers say the programme demonstrates how international partnerships can create opportunities while strengthening institutional ties between Kenya and Germany through structured vocational training.