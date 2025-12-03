×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

The good, the bad and the ugly of draft local content law

By Esther Dianah | Dec. 3, 2025

Employees overseeing the canning of tomato paste inside Njoro Canners factory on August 30, 2019. The company engages farmers on contract. [File,Standard]

A lack of a ready market for raw agricultural produce, high input costs, and competitive procurement practices have been cited as some of the bottlenecks for Kenyan farmers and suppliers.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Local Content Bill Unilever Njoro Canning Local Production
.

Latest Stories

Report: Most Kenyans worried about own economic future
Report: Most Kenyans worried about own economic future
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Sinister use of road guard rails apart from safety
Opinion
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
The good, the bad and the ugly of draft local content law
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Village tyrants: Ruto order sees the return of dreaded chiefs
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Village tyrants: Ruto order sees the return of dreaded chiefs
KICD raises alarm over fake Grade 10 material flooding the market
By Mike Kihaki and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
KICD raises alarm over fake Grade 10 material flooding the market
Rising abuse of women, children emerges as biggest security threat
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 1 hr ago
Rising abuse of women, children emerges as biggest security threat
Mother turns to DNA test in search for KDF son missing for 19 years
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Mother turns to DNA test in search for KDF son missing for 19 years
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved