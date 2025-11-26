×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Official: Majority of Safaricom graduates now employed

By James Wanzala | Nov. 26, 2025
Part of the 48 students of Safaricom Connect Academy inaugural cohort one after graduation at Michael Joseph Centre in Nairobi.[James Wanzala/Standard]

Majority of the Safaricom’s Connect Academy graduates have already secured job opportunities at Safaricom and partner organisations, thus demonstrating strong employment outcomes of the programme.

This was revealed on Tuesday, James Maitai, group chief technology and information officer at Safaricom,during the inaugural graduation ceremony of the 48 students of cohort one after the students completed the three-month programme.

Speaking during the event held at Michael Joseph Centre in Nairobi, Dr Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom Plc said the programme is a symbol of stepping into a digitally-led future.

“The Connect Academy to us represents our commitment to building Kenya’s digital future by investing in technical future-ready skills in the people who make connectivity possible,” said Dr Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom Plc.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He added: “Today, this graduating class is stepping into a digitally led future, and we are assured that the future is in good hands.”

Launched during the 2024 Connected Africa Summit, the academy, which is an initiative between Safaricom and the ICT Authority of Kenya  seeks to address Kenya’s growing demand for skilled digital infrastructure talent.

It equips young Kenyans with practical, industry-ready fibre deployment skills aligned with the country’s dynamic digital transformation.

The inaugural cohort was selected from Safaricom’s technician base, referrals from the Connected Africa Summit and community applicants, reflecting the programme’s commitment to accessible opportunities and inclusive digital upskilling.

During the rigorous three-month curriculum, the graduates received technical training, mentorship from industry experts and exposure to real-world work environments.

“This partnership couldn’t have happened at a more opportune time. As a country, we have a national goal of strengthening the ICT workforce,” said Zilpher Owiti, Ag. CEO ICT Authority Kenya.

She added: “By ensuring alignment of training with industry needs, the Connect Academy is helping to create a continuous pipeline of skilled technicians who will drive Kenya’s digital infrastructure expansion in the coming years.”

As the Connect Academy implements its future programmes with Cohort two starting in January, the two entities said they are committed to expanding opportunities for Kenya’s youth and refining the programme as needed to build a skilled workforce ready to drive the country’s national digital agenda forward.

The programme offers industrial training for fiber optic technicians, focusing on skills for network deployment.

While the Connect Academy focuses on this niche, Safaricom also provides a wide range of other tech and business-related courses through other initiatives, like the Safaricom Digital Skills Hub and the Safaricom Talent Cloud, which include subjects such as AI, software development, cybersecurity and business skills.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Michael Joseph Centre Safaricom’s Connect Academy Dr Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom Plc Safaricom Plc
.

Latest Stories

By-elections a credibility test for poll agency
By-elections a credibility test for poll agency
Opinion
By Vivere Nandiemo
26 mins ago
Stanbic posts Sh10.1 billion profit after tax for third quarter
Business
By Esther Dianah
26 mins ago
How premium draught beer is transforming Kenya's bar culture
Lifestyle
By Wanjiru Murage
26 mins ago
Junior stars set for Rumo Junior Golf tournament action in Kisumu on Saturday
Golf
By Washington Onyango
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

By-elections offer test of IEBC credibility as claims of bribery and bias swirl
By Josphat Thiong’o 26 mins ago
By-elections offer test of IEBC credibility as claims of bribery and bias swirl
Teachers' medical scheme in limbo as petition seeks to block planned migration
By Nancy Gitonga and Lewis Nyaundi 26 mins ago
Teachers' medical scheme in limbo as petition seeks to block planned migration
Over 55,000 set to vote after fierce campaigns
By Ndung’u Gachane 26 mins ago
Over 55,000 set to vote after fierce campaigns
Ruto's Sh2 billion private jet to Angola
By Raymond Muthee 26 mins ago
Ruto's Sh2 billion private jet to Angola
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved