×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Tourism body honours Gelian Hotel as best in Eastern, Northern and Samburu Regions

By John Muia | Oct. 28, 2025
Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) Director General Nobert Tallam and Director Alex Munyao present awards to Gelian Hotel General manager Fred Nyangwe and Director Antony Makau.[John Muia/Standard]

The Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) has recognized Gelian Hotel as the best hotel in the Eastern, Northern, and Samburu regions, marking a major milestone in Kenya’s hospitality industry.

The recognition, announced during an event held at a Nairobi hotel on Saturday, highlighted TRA’s ongoing efforts to promote excellence in service and quality within the sector. The initiative is part of a broader national strategy to position Kenya as a leading global tourism destination and attract up to five million visitors by 2027.

TRA Director Alex Munyao emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving this goal, calling on both county governments and private sector stakeholders to work hand in hand with TRA.

“I urge all county governments, private sector partners, and professionals to strengthen collaboration with TRA in making Kenya an attractive quality destination and ultimately a destination of choice,” Munyao said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

TRA Director General Nobert Tallam underscored the role of the Authority’s quality mark as a benchmark for improvement in the hospitality industry. He also addressed the financial challenges facing some establishments, noting that TRA is partnering with the Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) to support facilities seeking to upgrade or expand.

“So those facilities that have got challenges in terms of accessing loans, please come to us. We work together with the Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) to get you facilitation through loans that are on preferential rates so that you can improve your facilities and also open up the new ones that have not started,” Tallam said.

Receiving the top award, Gelian Hotel’s General Manager, Fred Nyangwe, expressed gratitude for the recognition and optimism about the future.

“We want to take this to the next level and we are now looking forward to doing classification and exploring what is ahead of us as a hotel,” he said.

The awards ceremony served as a platform to reaffirm TRA’s commitment to fostering innovation, service excellence, and sustainable growth in Kenya’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tourism Regulatory Authority Gelian Hotel Hotel Industry Hotel Awards
.

Latest Stories

Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Business
By Brian Ngugi
28 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
28 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
By Robert Wanjala Kituyi 28 mins ago
Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
By Willis Oketch and James Wanzala 28 mins ago
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
By Lewis Nyaundi 28 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 28 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved