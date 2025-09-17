Calls for mentorship to beat youth unemployment

Through business support and mentorship , including financial literacy training, affordable credit and grants, and government procurement opportunities reserved for the youth, government is nurturing successful youth-run businesses.[PCS}

Stakeholders have underscored the need for mentorship programmes as a sustainable way to tackle youth unemployment in Kenya, citing the gap between academic training and workplace readiness.

The call was reinforced during the recent launch of the inaugural cohort of the MD Mentorship Programme, spearheaded by Treasure Communications in partnership with Generation Kenya.

The programme, which will run for the next five years, aims to equip young people with leadership skills, professional networks, and industry exposure to boost their employability.

Treasure Communications Managing Director Francis Mworia said the initiative is tailored to nurture a new generation of leaders who can adapt to market demands and drive innovation.

“What we are doing with this program is empowering young people, giving them insights around leadership, and exposing them to different environments so that they can take up roles that match industry needs,” he explained.

The first cohort brings together 20 participants who will undergo a 12-month mentorship journey designed to prepare them for leadership roles and transform their career trajectories.

The programme is structured into four phases, beginning with self-awareness and classroom training, followed by practical exposure to brand management, leadership simulations, and market immersion.

Participants will also get the chance to step into the role of an MD for a day, offering firsthand experience in executive decision-making.

Mworia emphasised that the mentorship is not limited to Treasure Communications, but is intended to raise capacity across the marketing sector and beyond.

“We are looking at how to transform the entire marketing environment, building networks and skills that will positively impact the industry,” he added.

The launch comes against the backdrop of Kenya’s growing youth unemployment crisis. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the unemployment rate among young people aged 15 to 24 stood at 11.93 per cent in 2024, slightly down from 12.01 per cent in 2023.

However, the challenge is deeper when the broader youth population is considered. More than half of Kenya’s unemployed are aged between 20 and 29.