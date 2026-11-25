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President William Ruto visits KICD stand during the Kenya Comprehensinve Shools Heads Association meeting on November 12, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The Ministry of Education is facing fresh questions over the accuracy of its school enrolment records.

The Parliamentary Investments Committee (PIC) on Education and Governance warns that unreliable data captured through the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) and Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS) is undermining the allocation of capitation and distribution of textbooks in public schools.

PIC expressed concern that the Ministry lacks a dependable picture of actual learner enrolment, making it difficult to determine how much funding schools should receive and the quantities of instructional materials required.

The committee, chaired by Luanda MP Dick Maungu, said discrepancies in school returns were contributing to shortages and oversupply of textbooks, raising concerns that public resources were being allocated using figures that do not accurately reflect the number of learners in individual institutions.

Appearing before the committee, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Officer Prof Charles Ong’ondo acknowledged challenges arising from inaccurate enrolment figures, explaining that the Institute relies on information submitted through education administrative structures to determine textbook requirements.

The committee questioned how the Ministry could guarantee equitable distribution of learning materials when the underlying learner statistics used for planning and procurement remained unreliable.

The concerns extend to capitation, which is calculated using learner enrolment figures. Inaccurate records in NEMIS and KEMIS has raise questions about whether schools are receiving funding commensurate with their actual learner populations.

The two systems are intended to support education planning and management, but discrepancies in their records have complicated efforts to establish a single, credible database for determining school requirements.

The committee warned that inflated, outdated or understated enrolment figures could result in some schools receiving more resources than they need while others are left struggling with inadequate funding and learning materials.

School heads were cautioned against holding excess learning materials while other institutions faced shortages.

The committee directed that surplus books be surrendered to Sub-County Directors of Education to facilitate redistribution according to actual learner needs.

The committee said principals must take responsibility for the accuracy of enrolment figures submitted to the Ministry and properly account for textbooks delivered to their institutions.

Prof. Ong’ondo told the committee that KICD was working with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to improve learner data management and ensure better alignment between curriculum delivery, assessment tracking and resource allocation under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

However, the committee's concerns point to a wider planning challenge within the Ministry, where unreliable enrolment statistics risk affecting both recurrent funding and procurement of instructional materials.

The data concerns are emerging at a time when KICD is grappling with financial constraints and mounting obligations to publishers, further complicating preparations for the expansion of the CBE system into senior school.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba attributed the delays to inherited contractual obligations amounting to Sh11 billion, which had threatened the distribution of textbooks.

He said the government negotiated with the National Treasury and secured Sh5.6 billion to facilitate payments to publishers, who had threatened to withhold learning materials until their outstanding bills were settled.

“Around November last year, publishers were supposed to distribute the Grade 10 books, they were owed Sh11 billion. They said they will not distribute the books until they are paid the money. We negotiated with Treasury, and it was able to release about Sh5.6 billion to them. After having a meeting with them, they agreed to distribute books for Grade 10, which has been done,” Ogamba said.

Ong’ondo thanked the Ministry for releasing funds that facilitated the procurement and distribution of Grade 10 learning materials but acknowledged that outstanding obligations continued to constrain KICD's operations.

The funding crisis has also raised concerns over preparations for Grade 11, with Kenya Publishers Association chairman Musyoki Muli disclosing that only 30 per cent of the required textbooks had been printed.

The exercise involves approximately 1.02 million textbooks for compulsory learning areas. Muli said the government had committed to releasing outstanding payments in November but had only paid Sh2 billion, leaving Sh7 billion pending.

“We expected the government would honor the promise and release the pending Sh7 billion in time to enable publishers go on with work. It’s now getting late,” he said.

A publisher who sought anonymity said he had suspended printing Grade 11 learning materials over unpaid bills.

“We cannot operate on empty promises. The outstanding payments has adversely affected cash flow, borrowing capacity and bank guarantee limits, limiting ability to obtain additional funds,” he said.

“Without money, I assure you we will not deliver books to schools as Grade 11 learners report to class next year.”

National Parents Association chairman Silas Obuhatsa warned that delayed payments had disrupted the publishing supply chain, affecting publishers' ability to undertake new assignments as the education sector implements major curriculum changes.

“KICD faces increasing pressure to support the transition of new curriculum and the development of relevant learning resources across different pathways,” he said.

He said KICD needed urgent financial support to develop learning resources for different senior school pathways.

“Its ability to discharge these responsibilities depends on reliable funding, effective procurement and accurate information from schools,” he said.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Willie Kuria similarly noted that the Institute's ability to coordinate curriculum reviews and approve instructional materials depended on reliable funding, effective procurement and accurate information from schools.

“Its ability to discharge these responsibilities depends on reliable funding, effective procurement and accurate information from schools,” he added.

The committee wants the Ministry to establish credible and harmonised learner records that can provide a reliable basis for budgeting, capitation payments and textbook procurement, warning that without accurate data, increased government spending may still fail to reach learners according to their actual needs.