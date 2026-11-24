Children take part in basketball and other recreational activities during a holiday camp organised by Christian Best Camps of Kenya in Kibra, Nairobi. [Noel Nabiswa, Standard]

When the school bell rings for the last time and classrooms empty for the long holiday, childhood takes on a different meaning for children in Kibra.

For some, the break is an opportunity to visit relatives, travel, play with friends and enjoy the freedom of being away from school. For others, it marks the beginning of long days spent navigating the realities of life in one of Nairobi's largest informal settlements, where food is not always guaranteed, recreational spaces are scarce and parents must find ways to keep children occupied while they work.