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Pupils take drinks during a school meal. The nutritional value of meals served in Kenyan public schools has come under scrutiny amid calls for greater use of fortified whole grains. [File,Standard]

The nutritional quality of meals served in Kenyan public schools is under scrutiny, with calls for greater use of fortified whole grains to improve children's access to essential nutrients.

A 2025 study conducted in 11 public primary schools in Tharaka-Nithi County found that 98.6 per cent of teachers surveyed considered the meals lacking in dietary diversity, while 95.7 per cent said they were not nutritionally balanced.

The study, published in the East African Journal of Agriculture and Biotechnology, involved 70 teachers and 200 pupils. It found that meals in the sampled schools consisted mainly of maize and beans, providing inadequate amounts of calcium, iron and zinc while lacking vitamins A and C.

About 84.3 per cent of teachers also reported that school meal provision was irregular, while 24 per cent of pupils in the study were stunted.

Kenya's school feeding programme reached 2,653,775 learners in 2025, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), citing data from the Ministry of Education.

The Fortified Whole Grain Alliance (FWGA) is calling for greater use of fortified whole-grain maize flour in school meals, saying about 600,000 learners across multiple counties already eat meals prepared with the flour, including porridge and ugali, through partnerships and ongoing programmes.

The alliance argues that incorporating whole-grain maize flour into familiar meals could improve children's access to essential nutrients without requiring major changes to existing diets.

An August 2026 report, Integrating Food and Health Systems in Africa: A High-Return Investment in Health, authored by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), with contributions from The Rockefeller Foundation, Solid'Africa and FWGA, identifies school feeding programmes as an important avenue for improving dietary quality while supporting local agriculture and food processing.

Across Africa, school feeding programmes reach more than 85 million children, providing an established channel for increasing access to nutritious foods. The report notes that prioritising nutritious foods in school procurement could also create predictable demand for farmers, millers and processors.

Whole grains retain the bran and germ, which contain dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals removed during the refining process. According to the report, they provide between two and five times the micronutrient density of refined alternatives, depending on the grain and nutrients compared.

When combined with appropriate fortification, whole grains could improve the nutritional value of widely consumed staple foods.

David Kamau, Managing Director of FWGA and one of the report's authors, said improving access to nutritious foods remained a priority, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

“Across low- and middle-income countries, millions of children still face the consequences of malnutrition and limited access to nutritious foods. At the Fortified Whole Grain Alliance (FWGA), we are working to make fortified whole grains a practical and affordable solution that can improve diets and help children thrive,” he said.

Experiences from Rwanda also demonstrate the potential of the approach. A 2021 pilot involving 13,500 students found that 97 per cent preferred fortified whole-grain maize porridge to its refined alternative.

The programme subsequently expanded to more than 74,000 children across 81 schools, with parental approval reaching 99 per cent. The Rwandan government has since begun expanding the use of fortified whole-grain maize meal in public schools, with close to 400,000 learners currently consuming Kaunga, a meal prepared using the flour.

The country's long-term target is to reach more than 4.3 million learners through a phased national rollout.

The BCG report estimates that transitioning to whole-grain maize, unpolished rice and sorghum in Rwanda's school feeding system could generate annual combined health, fiscal, economic and environmental benefits of between US$120 million and US$155 million, depending on the implementation approach.

The estimates are based on a model of potential benefits in Rwanda and do not represent savings already realised.

The report argues that integrating nutrition objectives into institutional food procurement can deliver benefits beyond children's health by supporting agricultural production, local processing industries and more sustainable food systems.

It calls for collaboration between governments, schools, farmers, millers, food manufacturers and development partners to improve the accessibility and affordability of nutritious staple foods.

This year's International Whole Grain Day is being marked through a global relay initiated by the Danish Whole Grain Partnership and led by the ICC Whole Grain Initiative. The campaign brings together organisations from 16 countries, including Kenya, to promote greater consumption of whole grains and highlight their contribution to public health.

FWGA works with governments, development partners, research institutions and private-sector organisations to increase the production and consumption of fortified whole-grain foods, with an initial focus on maize, rice and wheat.