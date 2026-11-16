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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba after witnessing distribution of KCSE examination materials at the Nyali Sub-County, Mombasa County on November 16, 2026. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has dismissed claims that the assault of a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination supervisor in Kwale County was linked to examination malpractice, saying preliminary accounts suggest the incident arose from personal issues.

Ogamba said the attack on Julius Ndurya, a Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) supervisor overseeing the 2026 KCSE examinations at Vigurungani Senior School in Kinango Sub-County, had no connection to the ongoing national examinations.

Speaking on Monday, November 16 when witnessed the opening of KCSE examination container and the distribution of examination materials at the Nyali Sub-County, Mombasa County, the CS questioned why the incident had been associated with examinations, arguing that the supervisor was nowhere near an examination centre when the alleged assault occurred.

“We have instructed our team to investigate and establish what happened, particularly why he chose to link the incident to examinations when he was nowhere near a school or examination centre,” Ogamba said.

The CS maintained that the government would establish the circumstances surrounding the attack before taking appropriate action, cautioning against drawing conclusions before investigations were completed.

“We do not know why he decided to use examinations as an excuse. Investigations will be conducted, and once we establish what actually happened, we will take appropriate action,” he added.

Ndurya reportedly told the media that he was abducted and assaulted on the evening of November 11 after allegedly resisting attempts to facilitate examination malpractice at the school.

According to social media reports, the supervisor sustained serious head injuries and a fractured hand during the attack.

He claimed that he had rejected a Sh50,000 bribe and confiscated unauthorised examination papers before the alleged attackers turned against him.

Reports further indicated that the assailants abandoned him after reportedly believing he was dead.

Police at Kinango Police Station confirmed that Ndurya had reported the incident, adding that investigations were underway to establish what happened.

However, the CS raised concerns about attempts to link personal incidents to the examination process without sufficient evidence, insisting that investigations would determine the facts.

His remarks come as the 2026 KCSE examinations enter their final week, with thousands of candidates across the country preparing to complete their remaining papers.

Ogamba assured candidates, teachers and other examination officials that the government remained committed to protecting the integrity of the national examinations and ensuring their smooth administration.

He reiterated that the government would not tolerate examination irregularities and that any credible allegations of malpractice would be investigated.