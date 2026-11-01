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Kaimenyi challenges universities to tighten admission standards, embrace AI

By David Njaaga | Nov. 1, 2026
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Former Education CS Professor Jacob Kaimenyi speaks during his installation as Chancellor of the Management University of Africa in Kisaju, Kajiado County,.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Professor Jacob Kaimenyi has called for tighter university admission standards and greater use of artificial intelligence to improve graduate employability and education quality.

Kaimenyi said universities should prioritise the quality of education over student numbers, warning against lowering academic standards at the expense of producing graduates with relevant skills.

He also urged institutions to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into teaching and learning, aligning academic programmes with emerging digital and technological trends.

Speaking after his installation as the second Chancellor of the Management University of Africa (MUA) at its main campus in Kisaju, Kajiado County, on Friday, Kaimenyi challenged universities to rethink how they admit students, design courses and prepare learners for employment.

His call comes amid concerns over the mismatch between university training and the skills required by employers.

The Ministry of Labour's National Skills Development Policy identifies the mismatch as a challenge affecting graduate employability and productivity.

It cites a 2018 Federation of Kenya Employers survey which found that some university graduates were working in positions below their qualifications.

The policy also references a 2022 Employers and Skills Occupational Survey, which rated technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions higher than universities in producing employable graduates.

A 2023 employers' survey identified skills mismatch as a concern amid technological changes and called for stronger links between education institutions and industry.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) is mandated under the Universities Act to develop admission criteria, set quality standards and regulate university programmes.

Kenya is also developing its technology policy framework, with the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy publishing a draft Artificial Intelligence and Other Emerging Technologies Policy in 2026.

The proposed framework addresses AI governance, digital infrastructure and human capital development.

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Jacob Kaimenyi University Admission Standards Quality Education AI
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