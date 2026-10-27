No incidents reported as 2.5 million sit KPSEA, KJSEA

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KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere witness the opening of KPSEA and KJSEA papers in Thika on October 27, 2026. [Courtesy]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has reported no incidents on the second day of national assessments being taken by 2,586,491 Grade 6 and Grade 9 learners across the country.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said the exercise was progressing well, with 1,380,463 Grade 6 learners sitting the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and 1,206,028 Grade 9 learners taking the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

Njengere spoke in Thika during the opening of containers holding assessment materials.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has warned candidates, examination officials and other stakeholders against examination malpractice, saying anyone found compromising the integrity of the assessments would face legal or administrative action.

“The government will not tolerate any examination malpractice in any form or manner. Any person found engaging in examination malpractice will face appropriate legal action, whether criminal or administrative,” noted Ogamba.

KNEC has provided assessment papers in large-print and Braille formats for candidates with special needs.

Grade 6 learners are expected to complete their assessments on Wednesday, October 28, while Grade 9 candidates will finish on Friday, October 30.

KPSEA assesses learners’ progress at the end of Grade 6, while KJSEA informs decisions on Grade 9 learners’ transition to senior school.

KJSEA accounts for 60 per cent of learners’ overall assessment scores, with the remaining 40 per cent drawn from school-based assessments conducted in Grades 7 and 8.

Njengere said the Competency-Based Education (CBE) assessments are designed to establish learners’ strengths, interests, talents and abilities rather than rank them solely by academic performance.

“The assessment process is intended to give us a broader picture of the learner’s abilities, interests and strengths. We are looking beyond examination scores to understand what each learner can do and where they are likely to thrive,” said Njengere.

The results will help guide Grade 9 learners into one of three senior school pathways: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Social Sciences, and Arts and Sports Science.

The pathways are intended to align learners’ education with their interests and capabilities while preparing them for further education and careers.